Marc GAUTIER

-
Abbott Laboratories, Basel, SWITZERLAND
- Project & Portfolio Management
2010 - maintenant
-
Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Basel, SWITZERLAND
- Director, Project Management - Business Development & Licensing
2009 - 2010
• Strengthened business development processes, with a focus on due diligence, to ensure speed and efficiency in deal making.
• Developed an intranet tool to monitor activities and outcomes, with thorough records documenting interactions with target partner companies.
• Introduced guidelines for comprehensive and consistent reporting across all our functional business partners (IP/Legal, Finance, Clinical, Regulatory, Manufacturing & Marketing).
-
Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Lyon, FRANCE
- Project Manager
2005 - 2009
• Facilitated cross-functional teams’ work and progress from Phase III to successful approval of GARDASIL® (first vaccine against cervical cancer) and INTANZA® (first intradermal influenza vaccine).
• Planned and optimised lead times with stakeholders, tracked milestones and drove deliverables to the successful launches of GARDASIL® in 17 European countries in just 6 months.
• Clarified Swiss specific regulatory processes with our local subsidiary to meet and fulfil registration requirements in Switzerland.
• Prepared R&D budget and projects presentations for the Joint-Venture Development Committees of our 2 shareholders (Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co).
• Analysed risks likelihood along product development cycle, built alternative scenarii, and reported teams’ recommendations to senior management.
-
A. Schulman, Inc., Paris, FRANCE
- Business Development Manager
2001 - 2004
• Identified and proposed a growth opportunity outside of the core business; recommendation (based on scientific & commercial assessment) approved by the Executive Committee.
• Maintained and developed executive level relationships within the internal operations of 20 major clients.
• Increased sales from € 7.3 M to € 9.1 M through offering higher quality service.
• Negotiated and renewed a long-term contract (€ 4.2 M) with a key account.
• Improved customer follow-up tools and implemented centralised database (P&L, market research, competitive intelligence, projects).
-
ColorMatrix Corporation, Merseyside, UNITED KINGDOM
- New Product Development Manager
1998 - 2001
• Fostered partnerships with Aston University and Eastman-Kodak to accelerate product development: time-to-market reduced from 2 years to 1.5 year.
• Led product innovation from conception to successful commercial launch: Queen’s Award (highest recognition for a UK company).
• Headed production trials in the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and Africa to convert prospects into customers.
• Designed new chemicals achieving performance improvements of more than 60% (2 patents).
• Raised product awareness through target publications (Packaging News-Dec.99, L’Usine Nouvelle-Dec. 99).
-
ICI GROUP, Teesside, UNITED KINGDOM
- R&D Engineer
1996 - 1998
• Completed technology transfer and scale-up from the laboratory to the production site after running successful trials at the pilot unit.
• Investigated new catalysts for the manufacturing of plastic bottles: saved reaction time with selected compounds.
-
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF APPLIED SCIENCES, Lyon, FRANCE
- Research Scientist (National Service)
1994 - 1995
• Synthesized macromolecular materials, analysed their physico-chemical properties and presented new findings to experts at AEROSPATIALE (now EADS).