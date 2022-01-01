Menu

Marc GAUTIER

BASEL

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Abbott Laboratories, Basel, SWITZERLAND - Project & Portfolio Management

    2010 - maintenant

  • Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Basel, SWITZERLAND - Director, Project Management - Business Development & Licensing

    2009 - 2010 • Strengthened business development processes, with a focus on due diligence, to ensure speed and efficiency in deal making.
    • Developed an intranet tool to monitor activities and outcomes, with thorough records documenting interactions with target partner companies.
    • Introduced guidelines for comprehensive and consistent reporting across all our functional business partners (IP/Legal, Finance, Clinical, Regulatory, Manufacturing & Marketing).

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Lyon, FRANCE - Project Manager

    2005 - 2009 • Facilitated cross-functional teams’ work and progress from Phase III to successful approval of GARDASIL® (first vaccine against cervical cancer) and INTANZA® (first intradermal influenza vaccine).
    • Planned and optimised lead times with stakeholders, tracked milestones and drove deliverables to the successful launches of GARDASIL® in 17 European countries in just 6 months.
    • Clarified Swiss specific regulatory processes with our local subsidiary to meet and fulfil registration requirements in Switzerland.
    • Prepared R&D budget and projects presentations for the Joint-Venture Development Committees of our 2 shareholders (Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co).
    • Analysed risks likelihood along product development cycle, built alternative scenarii, and reported teams’ recommendations to senior management.

  • A. Schulman, Inc., Paris, FRANCE - Business Development Manager

    2001 - 2004 • Identified and proposed a growth opportunity outside of the core business; recommendation (based on scientific & commercial assessment) approved by the Executive Committee.
    • Maintained and developed executive level relationships within the internal operations of 20 major clients.
    • Increased sales from € 7.3 M to € 9.1 M through offering higher quality service.
    • Negotiated and renewed a long-term contract (€ 4.2 M) with a key account.
    • Improved customer follow-up tools and implemented centralised database (P&L, market research, competitive intelligence, projects).

  • ColorMatrix Corporation, Merseyside, UNITED KINGDOM - New Product Development Manager

    1998 - 2001 • Fostered partnerships with Aston University and Eastman-Kodak to accelerate product development: time-to-market reduced from 2 years to 1.5 year.
    • Led product innovation from conception to successful commercial launch: Queen’s Award (highest recognition for a UK company).
    • Headed production trials in the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and Africa to convert prospects into customers.
    • Designed new chemicals achieving performance improvements of more than 60% (2 patents).
    • Raised product awareness through target publications (Packaging News-Dec.99, L’Usine Nouvelle-Dec. 99).

  • ICI GROUP, Teesside, UNITED KINGDOM - R&D Engineer

    1996 - 1998 • Completed technology transfer and scale-up from the laboratory to the production site after running successful trials at the pilot unit.
    • Investigated new catalysts for the manufacturing of plastic bottles: saved reaction time with selected compounds.

  • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF APPLIED SCIENCES, Lyon, FRANCE - Research Scientist (National Service)

    1994 - 1995 • Synthesized macromolecular materials, analysed their physico-chemical properties and presented new findings to experts at AEROSPATIALE (now EADS).

