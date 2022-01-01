Menu

Marc GHERARDI

Bois-Colombes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Germain-en-Laye dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
Gestion de projet
Oracle
Documentum
Red Hat
BMC Patrol
Administration système
Nagios
MySQL
Tomcat
Management
AIX
Liferay
F5
Netbackup
HP Quality Center
Business Objects
UNIX
Télécommunications
Intégration
Méthode agile
Postfix
Websphere
ITIL
Système d'information
VMware ESX
NetApp
Python
Solaris
Apache
Virtualisation
JBoss
PostgreSQL
Catia
Tivoli Storage Manager
Networking
Juniper
$Universe
Storage Area Network
jOnAs
Weblogic
VMware
Shell
Informatique

Entreprises

  • GRTgaz - Linux & Virtualization Expert

    Bois-Colombes 2015 - maintenant Expert level 3 for RHEL systems, Linux middleware software (Ex: Apache, JBoss), including Infrastructure Applications and VMware.
    Patching & Upgrade Linux OS / Middleware.
    Reliability of Linux x86/virtualized servers.
    Upgrade the SI of GRTgaz, including new ProLiant, XtremIO, ESX and vCenter's updates.
    Creation and integration of new procedures and processes.
    Setting up standard norms of Application & Systems deployments within the SI, like middleware software or OS templates to be used by our outsourcing.
    Technological watch, capacity planning and meeting with suppliers for the continuous operating performance improvement plan; focus on the SI updates and server provisionning (automation, orchestration).
    Architecture & Linux/Middleware/Virtualization expertise in decision-making committees.
    Proof of Value with Microsoft Azure & Amazon Web Services to migrate/add new projects in the Cloud.

  • SOREDI - Build Engineer / Linux Expert - Areva

    2014 - 2015 IT Project Leader and Linux Expert at Euriware for the deployment of the SI of GRTgaz - Areva Group

  • SOREDI - Integration Project Engineer - Orange

    2010 - 2014 IT Project Manager in the Department of Functional and Technical Qualification at France Telecom - Orange Group

  • SOGETI - Project Engineer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2010 Project Coordinator for :
    - Renault
    - Dassault Aviation
    - Société Générale

    Main capabilities :
    System, Network, Storage, Integration & Production Engineer on Unix/Linux.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau