Marc HIBOS

-
G.T.C.D (Genting Teamworks Construction and Development)
- General Manager
2011 - maintenant
General Contractor in Cambodia.
-
AIC Management
- Contract Manager
2011 - maintenant
Tender / Contract Manager for a luxury hotel project in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
-
Sterling Project Management
- Quantity Surveyor
2009 - 2010
Tender and contract management for residential and commercial projects in Cambodia.
-
LBL International
- Assistant to Managing Director
2005 - 2009
Tender and Contract Management for many luxury residential projects in Koh Samui ( Thailand), Phnom Penh and Siem Reap ( Cambodia)
-
Conseil General du Val de Marne
- Office Manager
2004 - 2002
Office Manager for a subdivision of a French province, in charge of traffic engineering.