Marc HIBOS

KOH SAMUI

En résumé

Entreprises

  • G.T.C.D (Genting Teamworks Construction and Development) - General Manager

    2011 - maintenant General Contractor in Cambodia.

  • AIC Management - Contract Manager

    2011 - maintenant Tender / Contract Manager for a luxury hotel project in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

  • Sterling Project Management - Quantity Surveyor

    2009 - 2010 Tender and contract management for residential and commercial projects in Cambodia.

  • LBL International - Assistant to Managing Director

    2005 - 2009 Tender and Contract Management for many luxury residential projects in Koh Samui ( Thailand), Phnom Penh and Siem Reap ( Cambodia)

  • Conseil General du Val de Marne - Office Manager

    2004 - 2002 Office Manager for a subdivision of a French province, in charge of traffic engineering.

Formations

