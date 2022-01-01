Menu

Marc HOMI

Gonesse

En résumé

- Liens sponsorises, SEM, Search engine marketing, PPC, Adwords, account manager, SEA, keywords marketing, campagnes ROI et notoriété, Display et Content
- SEO, référencement naturel, keywords, netlinking, pagerank optimizer
- comparateur de prix, shopbots
- affiliation
- retargeting, reciblage, remarketing
- reseaux sociaux, web 2.0, community manager, social media, SMO, blog, eReputation
- webmarketing
- Google analytics, mesure d'audience, trafic manager

Mes compétences :
Adwords
Benchmark
Chef de projet
Communication
Communication online
Community manager
Facebook
Google
Google adwords
Google+
Internet
Manager
Média
Moteur de recherche
Optimisation
Recherche
Référencement
réseaux sociaux
ROI
SEM
Seo
SMM
Social Media
Twitter
Web

Entreprises

  • Manutan France - Référenceur SEO/SEM

    Gonesse 2009 - maintenant - Gestion des Liens Sponsorisés SEM Manutan France
    - Développement des outils SEM Manutan
    - Relation avec les Agences et Partenaires
    - Optimisation du référencement Naturel SEO
    - Comparateur de Prix - Shopbots
    - Affiliation

  • Relevant traffic - Account manager SEM

    2009 - 2009 Création, gestion et optimisisation des comptes SEM (liens sponsorises) dans une optique ROIste

  • Shopping.com - Groupe Ebay - Assistant Marketing Internet

    2008 - 2008 - Gestion de projet "Guide d'achat"
    - Reporting et suivi des comptes liens sponsorisés SEM
    - Optimisation référencement naturel SEO

  • Adamence - Assistant Marketing Online Internet

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Optimimisation du site référencement naturelle SEO - Acquisition trafic
    - recherche de partenariats
    - benchmark/etude marketing
    - Réalisation de brief Newsletter

  • Evene - Groupe Le Figaro - Assistant Webmarketing SEO

    2007 - 2007 - SEO : Référencement naturel avancé
    - Gestion de clientèle
    - Développement de projet "site communautaire"
    - Animation Forum

  • Trackbusters - Assistant Marketing Online

    2007 - 2007 - Benchmark client / Recommandation stratégie web
    - Référencement naturel SEO
    - Gestion des liens sponsorisés SEM
    - Rédaction d'articles

Formations

Réseau