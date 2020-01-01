Marc LAFLUTTE

-
Sorin Group
- Analog IC designer
2013 - maintenant
Development of Integrated Circuits for a neuro implantable cardioverter defibrillator (0.18µm CMOS High Voltage technology)
-
Itron
- Analog IC designer
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2013
Development of a power supplies IC for electricity metering application.
Involved in analog functions specification
-
SORIN CRM/EASII-IC
- ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER
2010 - 2012
Conducted a feasibility study of using high density storage capacitors for sensing chains (PICS process from IPDIA (previously NXP)).
Developped analogue functions for lead less pacemaker 0.18um HV and 0.13µm process technologies.
-
ITRON
- ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2008 - 2010
Development of a power supplies IC for electricity metering application (0.35um High Voltage CMOS technology)
Development of analogue functions for electricity metering application in GaAs HMET technology
-
ELA MEDICAL
- ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER
2000 - 2008
Development of an IC for pacemaker application (0.13um CMOS technology)
Development of an IC to manage the high voltage of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator
(0.8um High Voltage CMOS technology)
-
ALCATEL BUSINESS SYSTEM
- ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER
1999 - 2000
Technology transfer of an IC for GSM application (0.35um BICMOS technology)
-
MATRA NORTEL Professional Radiocommunications Center
- ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER
1999 - 1999
Developed test benches to validate Spice parameters of transistors