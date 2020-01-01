Menu

Marc LAFLUTTE

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sorin Group - Analog IC designer

    2013 - maintenant Development of Integrated Circuits for a neuro implantable cardioverter defibrillator (0.18µm CMOS High Voltage technology)

  • Itron - Analog IC designer

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2013 Development of a power supplies IC for electricity metering application.
    Involved in analog functions specification

  • SORIN CRM/EASII-IC - ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER

    2010 - 2012 Conducted a feasibility study of using high density storage capacitors for sensing chains (PICS process from IPDIA (previously NXP)).

    Developped analogue functions for lead less pacemaker 0.18um HV and 0.13µm process technologies.

  • ITRON - ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2010 Development of a power supplies IC for electricity metering application (0.35um High Voltage CMOS technology)

    Development of analogue functions for electricity metering application in GaAs HMET technology

  • ELA MEDICAL - ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER

    2000 - 2008 Development of an IC for pacemaker application (0.13um CMOS technology)

    Development of an IC to manage the high voltage of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator
    (0.8um High Voltage CMOS technology)

  • ALCATEL BUSINESS SYSTEM - ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER

    1999 - 2000 Technology transfer of an IC for GSM application (0.35um BICMOS technology)

  • MATRA NORTEL Professional Radiocommunications Center - ANALOG MICROELECTRONIC DESIGNER

    1999 - 1999 Developed test benches to validate Spice parameters of transistors

Formations

Réseau