Marc LIGIARDI
Marc LIGIARDI
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Clinique St George
- Directeur Administratif et Informatique
maintenant
SYMAG – Lafayette Service « LaSer »
maintenant
LASER SYMAG
- CONSULTANT ANALYSE INFORMATIQUE
Paris
2001 - 2006
OGI INFORMATIQUE
- GERANT - CONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE LOGICIEL ADMNINISTRATIF SANTE
1991 - 2006
SIEMENS NIXDORF
- INGENIEUR TECHNICO COMMERCAIL
Saint-Denis
1984 - 1991
Formations
Université De Nice Sophia - IUP Miage De Nice (N/A)
N/A
1982 - 1984
Miage
Réseau
Benjamin DA SILVA GOMES
Corentin VAUXION
David MICHELET
Florence MOSCONI
François TERRIN
Julien BONNEL
Olivier LELEU
Olivier SEUDRE
Patrick HOUESSOU
Sylvain GIRARD
