Marc MOULINNEUF

Executive & sales Director at DMAccess

Financial Services industry

2008 – Present

Expert in Electronic Trading solutions for 5 asset classes: FX, Equity, Derivatives, Bonds, Commodities, consulting and project management, MIFID, STP Integration, Responsible for a team of collaborators.

Technological expertise: Bloomberg, Fidessa, TraderForce, Phoenix, Ullink, NEGOFI, Fininfo, SIX Telekurs…





Head of bonds & equities markets

ALCIS Securities

Financial Services industry

2005 – 2007 (2 years)

Head of Institutional Equity, Bonds and Convertible sales, managing a team of collaborators

Responsible for Institutional client account management , buy side client relations, nurturing and maintaining a good working relationship with major investment institutions

Technological expertise: Reuters, Bloomberg, Fininfo, GL WIN trading solutions





Co-Founder/Head of Institutional Sales

ALCIS Arbitrage

Financial Services industry

2002 – 2004 (2 years)

Responsible for all Europe new business development and account management

Development of Arbitrage possibilities for publicly listed companies: Bonds and Equity





Institutional Sales Bonds Trader

Cheuvreux

Public Company; Investment Banking industry

1998 – 2001 (3 years)

Market Maker for CA products, IPO placement and follow-up for bonds issued by CA, secondary bonds markets: OTC/Electronic trading

Assistant conception & development of an internal software program analysis/decision making processes





Bonds Sales

Credit Agricole (Dynabourse)

Financial Services industry

1990 – 1997 (7 years)

Prop Trader/Institutional

Regional Crédit Agricole Sales Trader





Head of Sales Electronic Trading: « CAC-BONDS »

Y. SOULIE

1986 – 1989 (3 years)

Responsible for Electronic Trader’s Team

Relationship manager: AMF





Pit Broker, Bond’s Market

C. MOUREAU

1984 – 1986 (2 years)

Market Markers

Follow and trading of Institutional client’s orders



