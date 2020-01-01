Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marc PICOT
Ajouter
Marc PICOT
Auxerre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté d'agglomération de l'Auxerrois
- Directeur de Cabinet
Auxerre
2014 - 2020
Ville d'Auxerre
- Directeur de cabinet
Auxerre
2001 - 2020
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cécile MATHÉ
Christian PONS
Eric BELOUET
Fischer LAURENT
Hakim CHALANE
Jean Jacques DEWOST
Jiovanny DUMOULIN
Laurent ARNAUD
Patrice EQUINET
Philippe DURET