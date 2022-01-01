Marcel MENGUE SALA

A rich Market Research experience of 5+ years. Have working on a variety of projects involving various tools and techniques used in Marketing Research.



As market researcher i help to identify what people / customer do, think, buy or believe and why.



In my agency, i’m responsible for :

• Consulting clients about project requirements and objectives ;

• Designing research methods such as interviews and questionnaires ;

• Carrying out quantitative research;

• Setting up timescales and budgets ;

• Supervising staff ;

• Monitoring work progress;

• Writing reports, including client recommendations;

• Analysing, translating and presenting results;

• Advising clients on how they can best make use of results;



I have experience with clients from various categories such as IT, telecom, banking and finance, media, cosmetic, FMCG(Personal care, Food & Beverages).



A rich exposure to various studies such as usage and attitude, customer satisfaction & loyalty, employees satisfaction, brand awareness, brand image and perception, mystery shopping, pricing studies, market size estimation & penetration, concept or product testing, buying behavior, customer experience, etc.



Mes compétences :

Data analysis

Market research

Consumer behavior

Marketing

SPSS Statistics