Marcel MENGUE SALA

A rich Market Research experience of 5+ years. Have working on a variety of projects involving various tools and techniques used in Marketing Research.
As market researcher i help to identify what people / customer do, think, buy or believe and why.
In my agency, i’m responsible for :
• Consulting clients about project requirements and objectives ;
• Designing research methods such as interviews and questionnaires ;
• Carrying out quantitative research;
• Setting up timescales and budgets ;
• Supervising staff ;
• Monitoring work progress;
• Writing reports, including client recommendations;
• Analysing, translating and presenting results;
• Advising clients on how they can best make use of results;
I have experience with clients from various categories such as IT, telecom, banking and finance, media, cosmetic, FMCG(Personal care, Food & Beverages).
A rich exposure to various studies such as usage and attitude, customer satisfaction & loyalty, employees satisfaction, brand awareness, brand image and perception, mystery shopping, pricing studies, market size estimation & penetration, concept or product testing, buying behavior, customer experience, etc.
Mes compétences :
Data analysis
Market research
Consumer behavior
Marketing
SPSS Statistics