Marcel RAK

About Us

We specialised in doors and windows for several years with high quality and pretty price.

During the short three years, our company has been growing at full speed so that we have developed form a 7-people small workshop into a large and medium-sized enterprise nowadays with more than 30 technological engineers and nearly 1200employees. At present, under EHE Doors, there are one aluminum door factory and one wood door factory, forming a whole home door system dominated by aluminum alloy doors and windows, log doors and shower room doors.



Foshan EHE Windows & Doors Industry Co.,Ltd we have two factories.one aluminum door factory and one solid wood door

factory,forming the whole household system of aluminum doors and shower doors and a Marketing network in more than one Hundred cities of China.

Our products have been sold well on world market more than 100 countries as USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Middle East etc.

website :www.yihedoors.com

facebook: Ehe DoorsWindows



Mes compétences :

Apple

Email

Gestionnaire

Google

Google+

Internet

Leader

Music

Leadership

Moteurs de recherche web

software

Gestion