Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marcel TACHEAU
Ajouter
Marcel TACHEAU
SURESNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Capgemini
- Directeur des ventes
SURESNES
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
1979 - 1982
Réseau
Muriel LAPEYRE