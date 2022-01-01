Marceline GUERLOT

I am French young girl, I am 24 years old.

Since I have finished my studies and graduated in tourism in 2011, I wish to find a job abroad to improve my english and have a new experience.

Travel are very formative for young person like me. To know other cultures and modes of living is an opportunity which I want to seize.



Thanks to my work experiences I acquired experiences in the domains of the reception, the catering and the event.

I have also experience in restoration as waitress.

I define myself as serous, dynamic and I have good interpersonal skills. I am motivate and I am able to adapt quickly. I don't give up when I am in a hard situation.

Even under pressure I can maintain high standards.

So I am able to do sevral job : waitress, receptionist...

I would say my principal weakness is my level in english but I hope to improve that quickly.





Mes compétences :

Accueil physique et téléphonique

Evénementiel/

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Facturation

Management

Suivi clientèle