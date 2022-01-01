Menu

Marceline GUERLOT

MEGÈVE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Megève dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I am French young girl, I am 24 years old.
Since I have finished my studies and graduated in tourism in 2011, I wish to find a job abroad to improve my english and have a new experience.
Travel are very formative for young person like me. To know other cultures and modes of living is an opportunity which I want to seize.

Thanks to my work experiences I acquired experiences in the domains of the reception, the catering and the event.
I have also experience in restoration as waitress.
I define myself as serous, dynamic and I have good interpersonal skills. I am motivate and I am able to adapt quickly. I don't give up when I am in a hard situation.
Even under pressure I can maintain high standards.
So I am able to do sevral job : waitress, receptionist...
I would say my principal weakness is my level in english but I hope to improve that quickly.


Mes compétences :
Accueil physique et téléphonique
Evénementiel/
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Facturation
Management
Suivi clientèle

Entreprises

  • Hotel Arboisie (HMC) - Assistante chef de réception

    2013 - 2014 Caisse hebdomadaire, suivi clientèle, gestion des conflits, formation et encadrement d'une équipe.

  • Hotel Alpaga - Réceptionniste

    2013 - 2013 Check-in et check-out, conciergerie, caisse journalière, préparation des factures.

  • Hotel Arboisie (HMC) - Réceptionniste

    2012 - 2013 Check-in et check-out, conciergerie, caisse journalière, préparation des factures, réservations.

  • Afozic - Chargé de production

    2012 - 2012 Chargée de production pour l’événement la Fête du Sourire : mise en place et suivi d'un budget, recherche de prestataires, gestion de bénévoles.

  • Annecy Cinéma Italien - Responsable secteur scolaire

    2011 - 2011 En charge du public scolaire : présentation des projections aux professeurs, réservation des séances, accueil des classes, envoi des factures.

Formations

  • ESE European School Of English (St Julian'S - Malte)

    St Julian'S - Malte 2013 - 2013 Cours d'anglais général

  • Scuola Tricolore (Genes)

    Genes 2013 - 2013 Cours d'italien général

  • IPAC

    Annecy 2008 - 2011 Bachelor Tourisme

    Responsable d'activités ou d'entreprises touristiques

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Sallanches 2005 - 2008 Bac littéraire

    Mention assez bien

Réseau