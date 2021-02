Marcellin WAKAM

--Je suis à la recherche d'un stage conventionné de 6 mois afin de valider mon Master 2 en génie pétrolier

--I am currently looking for a 6-month internship in order to complete my master's degree program in the field of Petroleum engineering





Enhanced Oil Recovery, Production & Reservoir Engineering, Advanced Oil Recovery, Well Testing (Pressure Transient Analysis), Numerical Reservoir Simulation and Modeling, Reservoir Characterization, Petroleum Geomechanics, Air Injection/Combustion, Reservoir simulation, Production Forecast, Reserves Evaluation, Project Economics Analysis, Well Test Analysis, Gravity Drainage Processes, Well Drilling and Completion.



Mes compétences :

