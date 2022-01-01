Marcia COLIN

We provide specialist engineers, technical project managers and business leaders for an international marketplace in the following sectors:



Power & Engineering

• Utilities, operators, EPC and power plant service companies

• Transmission and distribution providers

• Control and automation systems, turbine and substations manufacturers, design and technical consultancies



Oil & Gas

• Operators, service companies, drilling contractors, consultancies

• Design, installation and maintenance of subsea, offshore equipment and engineering providers



We have 3 main service lines:

• Executive search for business and technical specialists.

• Interim technical consultants

• Contingency hires



Our unique strategy is to build strong relationships with a carefully selected list of clients whilst using the rest of the market as a source of candidates.