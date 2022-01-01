Menu

Marcia COLIN

We provide specialist engineers, technical project managers and business leaders for an international marketplace in the following sectors:

Power & Engineering
• Utilities, operators, EPC and power plant service companies
• Transmission and distribution providers
• Control and automation systems, turbine and substations manufacturers, design and technical consultancies

Oil & Gas
• Operators, service companies, drilling contractors, consultancies
• Design, installation and maintenance of subsea, offshore equipment and engineering providers

We have 3 main service lines:
• Executive search for business and technical specialists.
• Interim technical consultants
• Contingency hires

Our unique strategy is to build strong relationships with a carefully selected list of clients whilst using the rest of the market as a source of candidates.

Entreprises

  • Turner Lovell - Technical Recruiter

    2014 - maintenant Our highly qualified and individually trained consultants have a consistent track record of delivering excellence to permanent and freelance requirements and a commitment to exceeding our clients’ expectations. Our level of professionalism, experience, and attention to detail distinguishes us from our competitors and allows us to consistently deliver the highest quality candidates.

    Each consultant is geographically (UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North & South America) and industry (Manufacturing, Renewable, Engineering, Oil & Gas, Consulting, Power generation and transmission) focused and is supported by a team of experts with impressive technical knowledge, market insight and, candidate networks. This ensures that we speak your language and will deliver beyond your needs.

    Permanent Services:
    With the majority of our placements being via retained searches, Turner Lovell has a proven ability to deliver accurate shortlists for your Specialist, Management, and Executive needs. With our international candidate networks, we can provide local candidates alongside seasoned, internationally mobile expats who meet your requirements. Our Advanced Vetting solution allows us to work with our clients to tailor our selection process to meet the technical and competency requirements of each vacancy to ensure successful shortlists the first time.

    Contract and Freelance Services:
    Our contract services team has over 30 years combined experience in supplying contractors in technical industries. We have a wealth of international experience and deep understanding of the culture, customs, and local environment of our markets to fully vet and prepare our contractors. We have the ability to fulfil urgent requirements and maintain compliance to contracts and law whilst being able to deliver niche candidates who are committed for the full project duration.

