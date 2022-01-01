Marcia COLIN

We provide specialist engineers, technical project managers and business leaders for an international marketplace in the following sectors:
Power & Engineering
• Utilities, operators, EPC and power plant service companies
• Transmission and distribution providers
• Control and automation systems, turbine and substations manufacturers, design and technical consultancies
Oil & Gas
• Operators, service companies, drilling contractors, consultancies
• Design, installation and maintenance of subsea, offshore equipment and engineering providers
We have 3 main service lines:
• Executive search for business and technical specialists.
• Interim technical consultants
• Contingency hires
Our unique strategy is to build strong relationships with a carefully selected list of clients whilst using the rest of the market as a source of candidates.
Pas de formation renseignée