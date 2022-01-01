Menu

Marcia SCHERBER

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

+ 7 year’s HR professional with broad experience in different HR areas of expertise such as HR Business Partner | HR Manager and HR Consultant building a valuable relationship with internal and external partners and transfers requests into solutions.

Ajilon is a leading company in Luxembourg since 1994 in providing HR Services: Consulting, talent mobility, Customized HR solutions and Recruitment. Our mission is to accompany and support people and companies’ development. Ajilon is structured in 3 pillars, 3 complementary teams that help you driving all your HR projects: Ajilon Recruitment, Ajilon HR Solutions and Ajilon Consulting.

My function within the Ajilon HR Solutions team

•Specialisations:
Competency and Talent Management | Competency diagnostic| Assessment and Development centers | Training | HR Advisory | Career Transition, Outplacement (Lee Hecht Harrison®) |360 degree

•Recent accomplishments/achievements/projects:
- Accompanying of collective and individual Career Transition projects in the financial, insurance
and other sectors
- Projects of competency development
- Conception and guidance of seminars and workshops

I believe that HR serves more as a partner than as an owner in the areas of talent management, leadership development, managing demographics, recruiting and staffing, and change and cultural
transformation at their organizations. If you are looking for a partner to support your organizations’ changes, development and business goals related to human capital initiatives please feel free to contact me.

Confidentiality assured
marcia.scherber@ajilon.lu

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Outplacement
Assessment Centers | Development Center
Management
HR Business Partner
Training
Advisory | Consulting
Career Transition

Entreprises

  • Ajilon HR Solutions - Senior HR Consultant

    2012 - maintenant Division activities : HR Solutions - Competency and Change Management:
    Career Transition, Outplacement | Assessment Center | Development Center | Trainings| Individual and Team Coaching | 360°-Feedback

    My activities include:
    - Accompanying of collective and individual Career Transition projects in the financial, insurance and other sectors and all level of responsabilities (from employee up to C-level)
    - Projects of competency diagnostics and development
    - Creation and moderation of training cycles
    - Conception and guidance of seminars, workshops

  • HCE GmbH - HR Business Partner - HR Manager

    2009 - 2011 Division activities: in charge of the development of a HR department

    My activities: responsable for Human Resources department
    - Recruitment and succession planning : processes, resource planning, searching and selection
    - People Management
    - People Development and Training
    - Payroll
    - Project Management and Vendor Management

  • Adecco Group Luxembourg - Recruitment Consutant

    2008 - 2009 - Identify potential candidates
    - Screening of applications
    - Leading face-to-face competenies based interviews
    - Matching the candidates competences with the client's
    requirements
    - Provide market knowledge, legal/ social informations and
    coachings
    - Client relationship
    - Administrative support
    - Inhouse-Services and Outsourcing

Formations

