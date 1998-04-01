Menu

Maria-Clara CHEGALLON

SAINT UZE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TOPTEX CUBE - TECHNICIENNE de RECHERCHE

    2014 - maintenant Ingénierie, études techniques,
    Prototypiste.

  • BARTEL et TOPTEX 3 - Coupeuse et maroquinière pour BARTEL et Prototypiste pour TOPTEX 3

    2014 - 2014

  • LAFUMA SA. - Prototypiste vêtement et sac

    1998 - 2014 EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

    LAFUMA
    1 Avril 1998 au 4 Mars 2014

    Prototypiste vêtement et sac

Formations

Réseau