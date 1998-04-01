Retail
Maria-Clara CHEGALLON
Maria-Clara CHEGALLON
SAINT UZE
Entreprises
TOPTEX CUBE
- TECHNICIENNE de RECHERCHE
2014 - maintenant
Ingénierie, études techniques,
Prototypiste.
BARTEL et TOPTEX 3
- Coupeuse et maroquinière pour BARTEL et Prototypiste pour TOPTEX 3
2014 - 2014
LAFUMA SA.
- Prototypiste vêtement et sac
1998 - 2014
EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE
LAFUMA
1 Avril 1998 au 4 Mars 2014
Prototypiste vêtement et sac
Formations
Lycée Gabriel Faure
Annecy
1976 - 1979
CAP de couture industrielle
Réseau
Alain DUCLOS
Caroline ROUX
Fabienne BERNE
Frédérique DUMAS
Gaelle CHARRIER
Laurent CHIPPAUX
Laurine COURTIAL
Lydia DEBERNARDI
Marlène SERVES
Regis HERRGOTT