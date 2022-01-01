Menu

Marie-Cindy GUILLEMIN

Guyancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Syngenta - AME Demand planner

    Guyancourt 2011 - maintenant • Demand planning across the Territory supporting AME Demand Manager
    • Training of Demand Planners across the Territory on business processes
    • Interface between Market and Supply Chain members
    • Organisation of Pre-SOP & Post SOP meetings with Commercial Units
    • Preparation of Supply Slides for monthly Territory S&OP meeting

  • Koyo Bearings - Jtekt - Supply chain analyst

    2010 - 2011 • Monthly S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) meetings with manufacturing plants, logistics, customer service, sales and demand planning to ensure production plan is aligned on customers’ demand (medium & long term)
    • Definition and follow up of inventory levels with the help of several KPI in respect of business plan: Inventory right-sizing, profiling, no and slow-moving stock, safety stock attainment…
    • Improvement of customer service level by analysing OTD root causes, past-due, fill rate KPI…

  • Timken Europe -  Analyst logistics

    Canton 2006 - 2009 • Creation of purchase orders based on customer’s requirements
    • Regular contacts with the production plants located in Asia
    • Interface between manufacturing plants and customer service
    • In charge of phase in/ phase out for all production transfers to China
    • In charge of the logistic flow from China to Europe
    • KPI to follow up : inventory days on 5 warehouses, OTD, transit days, shipments vs receipts.
    Projects :
    - Responsible of a Lean Six Sigma project called “ATP (Availability To Promise) for aftermarket customers”
    - Member of a task force to help controlling the demand on a defined product family
    - Involved into the implementation of an interface with Yantai plant (automation of ordering process)

  • Timken Europe - Chargée de clientèle

    Canton 2002 - 2006 • In charge of UK and Scandinavian accounts : Land Rover, Scania, Jaguar…
    • Interface between sales, production, forecast and logistics departments
    • Responsible for placing customer orders and forecasts
    • In charge of providing information about leadtimes and availability

Formations

Réseau