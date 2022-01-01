Marie-Cindy GUILLEMIN

-
Syngenta
- AME Demand planner
Guyancourt
2011 - maintenant
• Demand planning across the Territory supporting AME Demand Manager
• Training of Demand Planners across the Territory on business processes
• Interface between Market and Supply Chain members
• Organisation of Pre-SOP & Post SOP meetings with Commercial Units
• Preparation of Supply Slides for monthly Territory S&OP meeting
-
Koyo Bearings - Jtekt
- Supply chain analyst
2010 - 2011
• Monthly S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) meetings with manufacturing plants, logistics, customer service, sales and demand planning to ensure production plan is aligned on customers’ demand (medium & long term)
• Definition and follow up of inventory levels with the help of several KPI in respect of business plan: Inventory right-sizing, profiling, no and slow-moving stock, safety stock attainment…
• Improvement of customer service level by analysing OTD root causes, past-due, fill rate KPI…
-
Timken Europe
- Analyst logistics
Canton
2006 - 2009
• Creation of purchase orders based on customer’s requirements
• Regular contacts with the production plants located in Asia
• Interface between manufacturing plants and customer service
• In charge of phase in/ phase out for all production transfers to China
• In charge of the logistic flow from China to Europe
• KPI to follow up : inventory days on 5 warehouses, OTD, transit days, shipments vs receipts.
Projects :
- Responsible of a Lean Six Sigma project called “ATP (Availability To Promise) for aftermarket customers”
- Member of a task force to help controlling the demand on a defined product family
- Involved into the implementation of an interface with Yantai plant (automation of ordering process)
-
Timken Europe
- Chargée de clientèle
Canton
2002 - 2006
• In charge of UK and Scandinavian accounts : Land Rover, Scania, Jaguar…
• Interface between sales, production, forecast and logistics departments
• Responsible for placing customer orders and forecasts
• In charge of providing information about leadtimes and availability