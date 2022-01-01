Retail
Marie Claire LEDOYEN
Marie Claire LEDOYEN
NANTES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Peintre
Free-Lance
- Designer graphique
1992 - 2010
Image de Marque, Packaging, Stylisme et édition pour les entreprises...
Peintre depuis 2006
Pour en savoir + : http://marieledoyen.com
RSCG Nantes- Filiale Triangle
- Directeur de Création
1989 - 1992
DESGRIPPES & Associés
- Directeur artistique
1984 - 1989
Agences de Publicité
- Directeur artistique
1980 - 1984
ENSAAMA Olivier De Serres
Paris
1977 - 1980
Arts Graphiques
Charlotte SEMENEC
Dinorah BOTSCH BRAULT
Helene DE CHEFFONTAINES
Jean Claude DANET
Jerome LEDOYEN
Louis VAN DEN BROEK D'OBRENAN
Marie GRELLIER
Marie-Sixtine LE CALVÉ
Valérie LE BRIS
Valérie MARIAUD CHALUMEAU