Menu

Marie CLARET

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • YVES ROCHER - Conseillère esthéticienne

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2015 - maintenant

  • Yves Rocher - Conseillère Esthéticienne

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Espace hair & Co - Stagiaire une fois par semaine

    2012 - 2013

  • Cité Formation _ Travel Institut - Stagiaire - Chargée de Communication

    2011 - 2012

  • MMA - Agence Madiot-Le Texier - Chargée de clientèle

    2009 - 2011

Formations

Réseau