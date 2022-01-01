Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie CLARET
Ajouter
Marie CLARET
Issy-les-Moulineaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
YVES ROCHER
- Conseillère esthéticienne
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2015 - maintenant
Yves Rocher
- Conseillère Esthéticienne
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - maintenant
Espace hair & Co
- Stagiaire une fois par semaine
2012 - 2013
Cité Formation _ Travel Institut
- Stagiaire - Chargée de Communication
2011 - 2012
MMA - Agence Madiot-Le Texier
- Chargée de clientèle
2009 - 2011
Formations
CFA De La Chambre Des Métiers
Orleans
2013 - 2015
BP Esthétique
Estec (Orleans)
Orleans
2012 - 2013
CAP Esthétique
Esthétique
Cité Formation
Orleans
2011 - 2012
DEES Marketing
AFTEC BTS NRC
Orleans
2009 - 2011
NRC
Contrat d'apprentissage
Apprentie au sein d'une agence MMA Madiot-Le Texier
Réseau
Alain ROUFFY
Benoît BOLZAN
Carole TEISSEIRE-DUJARDIN
Franck-Didier YAO
Géraldine HABERT
Jean-François COGNE
Lions-Club DISTRICT CENTRE
Mister COCKTAIL
Peixoto LUDOVIC
Severine WAGRET