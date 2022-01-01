Mes compétences :
Computer Skills
Website
Patisserie
Management
Training & Development
Communication skills
Administration
Customer Relationship Management
Accounting
Project management
Analyst
Multilingual
Leadership
Team Management
Entreprises
Mainstream BPO
- Fund accountant
2011 - maintenantKEY DUTIES:
Reconciliation of bank accounts
Payment processing
Month end accounting – profit/loss and balance sheet
Calculation of distributions
BAS and Tax returns
Half Yearly and Yearly financial statements
POSITION DIMENSIONS
-Direct Reports: Autonomous team but as the business grows the potential to work with own team.
-Relationships: Chief operating officer, unit registry and investment administration function.
-External Relationships: Client auditors, fund managers and various advisors.
KEY CUSTOMERS:
Internal: Chief Operating Officer and unit registry function
External: Fund Managers
Marie CLEMENT
- Founder/entrepreneur
2009 - 2011Producer & Distributor of French Macarons:
• Created a unique recipe for French Macarons
• Won medals and awards from the 2010 Sydney Royal Fine Food Festival Competition and got exposed at the 2010 Easter show.
• Weekly supplying cafés
Cooking Classes:
Developed my own cooking classes on the Sydney Lower North Shore. I won contracts with 4 community centers to do cooking classes. I am now providing services for those community centers on a monthly basis.
Other activities:
• Selling my own products at the Lower North Shore Markets: (North Sydney, Kirribilli, Mosman)
• Catering for events such as functions, Wedding, Baby showers…
• Subcontractor for other companies: offering my experience and my expertise for random projects.
Business Administration & Sales
• Reconciliation, accounting, finance, administrative work,
• Process incoming payments,
• Pricing for my products and services,
• Logistic & Suppliers: Logistic and Storage Management. Market study to find the most appropriated suppliers,
• Marketing: displays, flyers, student books, FB, e-mails, etc. I developed various support to promote my company and my products,
• Sales: I’ve prospected for my own list of customer
• Created my website: http://www.marieclement.com.au/ (no longer online)
Fastnet Ireland - CACEIS Group
- Fund Accountant
2006 - 2009Senior Fund Administrator
• Calculate and report final NAVs for a number of clients on a weekly, monthly & quarterly basis in accordance with established procedures.
- trades, pricing, payments, subscriptions, redemptions, IMF, IPF, etc
• Process information on complex accounting transactions, record accounting entries.
• Primary contact with clients, custodians or brokers.
• Assist in the preparation of audits, financial statements, and tax reporting.
• Ensure deadlines are met, by effective planning and scheduling.
• Training of staff and feedback on their development needs.
• Assist in the group development by improving procedures and systems.
• Complete projects and perform other duties as required.
• Research and resolve inquiries from clients and Account Managers.
• Comply with appropriate internal controls within area of responsibility.
• Prepare financial statements and board meeting reports.
• Check and approve final NAVs
• Most recently: fuse Olympia’s system into GP3 (Fastnet Caceis).
Intermarché - Portugal
- Director assistant
2001 - 2001
BNP Paribas
- Clerk
Paris1998 - 2000• Day/day bank operations (transfers, statements, etc).
• Credits (risk analysis).
• Insurance.
• Financial Portfolios (stock market, funds …).
• Bad debts.
• Generate new business selling the company services and products.
- Worked as a Clerk for Société Génerale during the week-end
- Created and managed for 2 years "Noel pour Tous" - a charity
- 5 months internship in Intermarché Portugal
- THESE REPORT's year at H Consultant Paris "How to implement a CRM system in a medium sized company"