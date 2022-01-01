Menu

Marie CLEMENT

LE PLESSIS BOUCHARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Computer Skills
Website
Patisserie
Management
Training & Development
Communication skills
Administration
Customer Relationship Management
Accounting
Project management
Analyst
Multilingual
Leadership
Team Management

Entreprises

  • Mainstream BPO - Fund accountant

    2011 - maintenant KEY DUTIES:
    Reconciliation of bank accounts
    Payment processing
    Month end accounting – profit/loss and balance sheet
    Calculation of distributions
    BAS and Tax returns
    Half Yearly and Yearly financial statements

    POSITION DIMENSIONS
    -Direct Reports: Autonomous team but as the business grows the potential to work with own team.
    -Relationships: Chief operating officer, unit registry and investment administration function.
    -External Relationships: Client auditors, fund managers and various advisors.

    KEY CUSTOMERS:
    Internal: Chief Operating Officer and unit registry function
    External: Fund Managers

  • Marie CLEMENT - Founder/entrepreneur

    2009 - 2011 Producer & Distributor of French Macarons:
    • Created a unique recipe for French Macarons
    • Won medals and awards from the 2010 Sydney Royal Fine Food Festival Competition and got exposed at the 2010 Easter show.
    • Weekly supplying cafés
    Cooking Classes:
    Developed my own cooking classes on the Sydney Lower North Shore. I won contracts with 4 community centers to do cooking classes. I am now providing services for those community centers on a monthly basis.
    Other activities:
    • Selling my own products at the Lower North Shore Markets: (North Sydney, Kirribilli, Mosman)
    • Catering for events such as functions, Wedding, Baby showers…
    • Subcontractor for other companies: offering my experience and my expertise for random projects.
    Business Administration & Sales
    • Reconciliation, accounting, finance, administrative work,
    • Process incoming payments,
    • Pricing for my products and services,
    • Logistic & Suppliers: Logistic and Storage Management. Market study to find the most appropriated suppliers,
    • Marketing: displays, flyers, student books, FB, e-mails, etc. I developed various support to promote my company and my products,
    • Sales: I’ve prospected for my own list of customer
    • Created my website: http://www.marieclement.com.au/ (no longer online)

  • Fastnet Ireland - CACEIS Group - Fund Accountant

    2006 - 2009 Senior Fund Administrator
    • Calculate and report final NAVs for a number of clients on a weekly, monthly & quarterly basis in accordance with established procedures.
    - trades, pricing, payments, subscriptions, redemptions, IMF, IPF, etc
    • Process information on complex accounting transactions, record accounting entries.
    • Primary contact with clients, custodians or brokers.
    • Assist in the preparation of audits, financial statements, and tax reporting.
    • Ensure deadlines are met, by effective planning and scheduling.
    • Training of staff and feedback on their development needs.
    • Assist in the group development by improving procedures and systems.
    • Complete projects and perform other duties as required.
    • Research and resolve inquiries from clients and Account Managers.
    • Comply with appropriate internal controls within area of responsibility.
    • Prepare financial statements and board meeting reports.
    • Check and approve final NAVs
    • Most recently: fuse Olympia’s system into GP3 (Fastnet Caceis).

  • Intermarché - Portugal - Director assistant

    2001 - 2001

  • BNP Paribas - Clerk

    Paris 1998 - 2000 • Day/day bank operations (transfers, statements, etc).
    • Credits (risk analysis).
    • Insurance.
    • Financial Portfolios (stock market, funds …).
    • Bad debts.
    • Generate new business selling the company services and products.

Formations

  • Institute Of Bankers In Ireland (Dublin)

    Dublin 2008 - 2008 Accounting, Funds management, Irish legislation, etc

    Specialist Certificate « Investment Funds Services »

  • NEGOCIA NEGOSUP

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Master in business

    - Worked as a Clerk for Société Génerale during the week-end
    - Created and managed for 2 years "Noel pour Tous" - a charity
    - 5 months internship in Intermarché Portugal
    - THESE REPORT's year at H Consultant Paris "How to implement a CRM system in a medium sized company"

  • ENC BESSIERES

    Paris 1998 - 2000 High National Diploma in Business Management – BTS ACC

    I worked as a Clerk for BNP Paribas at the same time

  • Lycée René Auffray (Clichy)

    Clichy 1996 - 1998 Business and Accounting Certificate – Baccalaureat STT ACC

    Accounting, Marketing, Business, Management, etc

Réseau