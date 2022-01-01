Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie-Clothilde SEGUIN
Ajouter
Marie-Clothilde SEGUIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Entreprises
Modelor
- Chargée de Recrutement- Département Retail & Tertiaire
2009 - maintenant
(en CDI) MODELOR- (Mode & Luxe) - (Alternance puis CDI en 2010)
MESSIERS SERVICES
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
2007 - 2007
Groupe L'ORÉAL
- Assistante Administration du Personnel
2007 - 2008
TOYOTA
- Assistante Commerciale
VAUCRESSON
2006 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Audrey PLEIDEL (JAUNATRE)
Hélène HALLÉ
Izabela PRONOBIS
Maimouna KANTÉ
Marie BRUGEILLES
Thomas LAHITTE