Marie COEURET
Marie COEURET
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recrutement cadres
Recrutement
E-sourcing
Sourcing
Microsoft Office
Logpartner
- Chargée de recherches
MARSEILLE
2018 - maintenant
Soflog Service à l'industrie
- Assistante ressources humaines (stage)
2017 - 2017
Néo Sphère (Toulon, France)
Toulon, France
2017 - 2017
Titre Professionnel ARH
Assistante Ressources Humaines
EMAGE (Toulon, France)
Toulon, France
2010 - 2012
Bts MUC
Management des unités commerciales
CEP CERPAC (La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France)
La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France
2008 - 2009
Bac Professionnel Commerce
Commerce
Amine GHOZAL
Cédric BERNARD
Delphine DELAGRANGE
Elisabeth LEBRUNE
Eric GERVAIS
Vincent MARTINET
Xavier DUPEYRON