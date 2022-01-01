Menu

Marie COEURET

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement cadres
Recrutement
E-sourcing
Sourcing
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Logpartner - Chargée de recherches

    MARSEILLE 2018 - maintenant

  • Soflog Service à l'industrie - Assistante ressources humaines (stage)

    2017 - 2017

Formations

  • Néo Sphère (Toulon, France)

    Toulon, France 2017 - 2017 Titre Professionnel ARH

    Assistante Ressources Humaines

  • EMAGE (Toulon, France)

    Toulon, France 2010 - 2012 Bts MUC

    Management des unités commerciales

  • CEP CERPAC (La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France)

    La Seyne-Sur-Mer, France 2008 - 2009 Bac Professionnel Commerce

    Commerce

