Marie COMTE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
English
Hospitality
Horse riding
Équitation
Hôtellerie
Anglais

Entreprises

  • L'Oxer de Bellevue - Stagiaire soigneur d'équidés

    2014 - 2014 Soigneuse d'équidés dans un entre équestre composé d'environ 40 chevaux et 20 poneys (clubs et propriétaires)

  • CEIH - Trainee Web and Marketing Assistant

    2013 - 2013 A 4-month internship as an Assistant Web and Marketing in a family-owned company that manages 3 hotels in Paris ( 2 Best Western-3* and 1 Holiday Inn-4*).

    I took care of social media (Facebook, Pinterest, Tripadvisor), did emailings, articles about events and news, posted articles on websites, created data bases etc.

  • Le Manoir du Grand Vignoble - Receptionist and waitress Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Trainee (full time) in a 3 star hotel in the South West of France (Dordogne). The hotel has 40 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a spa.

    Reception and Restaurant:
    Reception : morning and night shifts. Check-in, check-out, reservations, welcoming, closing the hotel
    Restaurant : breakfast, lunch and diner. Waitress

  • Accor - Key Account Manager Assistant Trainee

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Trainee (half-time) : assisted 5 key account manager.

  • Hôtel Le Montalembert - Assistant to Excecutive Housekeeper Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Trainee (full-time) in a 5 star hotel in Paris.
    Housekeeping:
    Checking rooms, managing mades, relation with suppliers, answering to guests requirements, relation with reception.

Formations

  • Groupe INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2013 - maintenant Master Business, Innovation et Stratégie entrepeuneriale

    TOEIC obtenu (980/990)

  • CMH

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Hospitality Management, Marketing, Communication, Finance, Art de la Table, Wine Science, Sustainabl - Center of Management in Hospitality, in Paris

  • Lycée Ecole Active Bilingue J Manuel (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Baccalauréat ES

    International School in Paris. Got my IGCSE and the DELE Initial (Spanish diploma).
    Some courses in English.

  • European School Culham (Culham)

    Culham 2003 - 2007 Went to the European school of Culham in England.

Réseau