Marie COMTE
Marie COMTE
BORDEAUX
Mes compétences :
English
Hospitality
Horse riding
Équitation
Hôtellerie
Anglais
L'Oxer de Bellevue
- Stagiaire soigneur d'équidés
2014 - 2014
Soigneuse d'équidés dans un entre équestre composé d'environ 40 chevaux et 20 poneys (clubs et propriétaires)
CEIH
- Trainee Web and Marketing Assistant
2013 - 2013
A 4-month internship as an Assistant Web and Marketing in a family-owned company that manages 3 hotels in Paris ( 2 Best Western-3* and 1 Holiday Inn-4*).
I took care of social media (Facebook, Pinterest, Tripadvisor), did emailings, articles about events and news, posted articles on websites, created data bases etc.
Le Manoir du Grand Vignoble
- Receptionist and waitress Trainee
2012 - 2012
Trainee (full time) in a 3 star hotel in the South West of France (Dordogne). The hotel has 40 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a spa.
Reception and Restaurant:
Reception : morning and night shifts. Check-in, check-out, reservations, welcoming, closing the hotel
Restaurant : breakfast, lunch and diner. Waitress
Accor
- Key Account Manager Assistant Trainee
Paris
2012 - 2012
Trainee (half-time) : assisted 5 key account manager.
Hôtel Le Montalembert
- Assistant to Excecutive Housekeeper Trainee
2011 - 2011
Trainee (full-time) in a 5 star hotel in Paris.
Housekeeping:
Checking rooms, managing mades, relation with suppliers, answering to guests requirements, relation with reception.
Groupe INSEEC
Bordeaux
2013 - maintenant
Master Business, Innovation et Stratégie entrepeuneriale
TOEIC obtenu (980/990)
CMH
Paris
2011 - 2013
Hospitality Management, Marketing, Communication, Finance, Art de la Table, Wine Science, Sustainabl - Center of Management in Hospitality, in Paris
Lycée Ecole Active Bilingue J Manuel (Paris)
Paris
2008 - 2010
Baccalauréat ES
International School in Paris. Got my IGCSE and the DELE Initial (Spanish diploma).
Some courses in English.
European School Culham (Culham)
Culham
2003 - 2007
Went to the European school of Culham in England.
