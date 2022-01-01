Marie COMTE

-
VALCOM
- DIRECTRICE CONSEIL
2011 - maintenant
-
http://www.caracas.fr/fr/agence/
- DIRECTRICE STRATEGIE ET DEVELOPPEMENT
2008 - 2011
Agence de Design Graphique : 4 Pentawards du design, 1 Trophée d’Or Stratégie Marketing Marketing Magazine - Clients : Le Nôtre, Decathlon, Maped, Orlait, …
-
http://comandjoy.com
- DIRECTRICE AGENCE
2005 - 2008
Création d’une Cellule Spécialisée : développement d'un portefeuille Clients : Laboratoires, Jouet, Puériculture, …
-
GROUPE BERCHET
- ATTACHÉE DE DIRECTION - RESPONSABLE COMMUNICATION
1995 - 2005
Communication : Institutionnelle (PDG Président Syndicat - Membre du Conseil Exécutif du MEDEF) - RP - Événements Professionnels et Grand Public
Produit - Web Achat Médias - Presse - TV
Interne - 6 filiales.