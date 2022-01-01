Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Marie COTTAIS
Marie COTTAIS
NANTES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IMA PROTECT
- Conseillère Clientèle
2015 - maintenant
The LINKS
- Téléprospectrice
Nantes
2014 - 2014
Sodivitrage
- Commercial Terrain
Orléans
2012 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Nantaise De Commerce - ENCIA
Nantes
2011 - 2013
bac professionnel vente
Réseau
Aurélien IANNICELLI
Etienne CHERET
Maxime FLORIMOND
Pauline PINEAU
Simon BRUNEAU