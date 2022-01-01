Marie COUSSIN

-
Pernod Ricard
- Global junior product manager - Ballantine's Prestige
PARIS
2013 - maintenant
L'Oréal
- Product manager assistant in Marketing development
PARIS
2012 - 2013
• Strategic market studies and monthly reports on the european pharmaceutical cosmetics market
• VICHY Laboratoires Sales analysis preparation for L' Oréal yearly International meetings
• Development of new products international launches and media projects
Skills gained: quantitative analysis (IMS software-Excel), market studies, multiple project management, reactivity, product awareness, creativity, and cosmetics market expertise.
Pernod Ricard
- Intern in operations and sales in Pernod-Ricard Travel Retail Europe (LONDON)
PARIS
2010 - 2010
• Conduction of interviews with suppliers and operations staff
• Development of deep analysis of suppliers’ contracts in order to create a seamless and efficient model with which to implement change regarding Inco-terms and reduce logistical costs.
• Presentation of sell-in analysis and participation in commercial strategies development with sales and marketing managers.
Skills gained: communication skills, quantitative and analytical skills, business awareness, autonomy, wine and spirit market awareness.