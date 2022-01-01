Menu

Marie COUSSIN

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard - Global junior product manager - Ballantine's Prestige

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant

  • L'Oréal - Product manager assistant in Marketing development

    PARIS 2012 - 2013 • Strategic market studies and monthly reports on the european pharmaceutical cosmetics market
    • VICHY Laboratoires Sales analysis preparation for L' Oréal yearly International meetings
    • Development of new products international launches and media projects

    Skills gained: quantitative analysis (IMS software-Excel), market studies, multiple project management, reactivity, product awareness, creativity, and cosmetics market expertise.

  • Pernod Ricard - Intern in operations and sales in Pernod-Ricard Travel Retail Europe (LONDON)

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 • Conduction of interviews with suppliers and operations staff
    • Development of deep analysis of suppliers’ contracts in order to create a seamless and efficient model with which to implement change regarding Inco-terms and reduce logistical costs.
    • Presentation of sell-in analysis and participation in commercial strategies development with sales and marketing managers.

    Skills gained: communication skills, quantitative and analytical skills, business awareness, autonomy, wine and spirit market awareness.

Formations

  • EMLyon Business School

    Lyon 2009 - 2013 EMLYON MSc in Management (N° 9 in Europe, Financial Time ranking 2012)

    Courses taken: Market studies, Strategic Marketing, Consulting, Business Law, Corporate Finance, Supply Chain Management

  • Lycée Blomet

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Sous-admissibilité à l'ENS LSH (Lyon) - Equivalence BA History-Gegraphy at Paris-Sorbonne

    Hypokhâgne - Khâgne - Classe préparatoire Littéraire - 3 years of intensive higher education (equivalent to a BA in History and Geography at Paris-Sorbonne) in preparation for entry into the French Grandes Ecoles competition

