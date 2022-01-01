Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie DANET*
Ajouter
Marie DANET*
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DYSON
- RESPONSABLE SHOWROOM
Paris
2012
Ceramica Fusaro
- Commerciale
2017 - maintenant
Bain Douch Creation
- Commerciale
2015 - 2016
Docks
- Commerciale sédentaire
2012 - 2015
A suivre
- Assistante de production
2006 - maintenant
casting
organisation de defilee
organisation de soiree
DECOTEC
- RESPONSABLE SHOWROOM DECOTEC
2006 - 2011
Maria galland
- Assistante de formation et commerciale
2004 - 2005
Octopus
- Gerante
2000 - 2004
gerante du societe import export sur des pieces detachees de vehicule
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Berrehouma SÉLIM §
Brigitte BERNERD*
Catherine ASSIOMA
Coutinho FERNANDO
Estelle BUIGNY
Farid DELCI
Isabelle CHAMANGO
Michel JACQUOT
Pierre DAVEZE
Robert DULAS