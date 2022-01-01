Menu

Marie-Davia BOURDONCLE

PARIS

En résumé

To say the same but in a different way.
This can change our perception of things, raise awareness, mobilize support, inspire people.
Every single human interaction is a matter of good communication because it is all about sharing: beliefs, feelings, experiences, preferences.

A well thought-out strategy affects and gathers individuals who will spread our words in their world.


Mes compétences :
Communication externe
Journalisme presse radio
Community management
Rédaction
Coordination de projet
Marketing relationnel
Marketing direct
Conception
Géopolitique
Communication
Digital
Internet
Journalisme
International
Création
Humanitaire

Entreprises

  • Les Activateurs - Chef de Projet

    2013 - 2014 - Mise en place et coordination d’opérations marketing (fidélisation & recrutement)
    - Benchmarking & marketing mix (Conception-rédaction, propositions graphiques ponctuelles)
    - Briefing & management des équipes
    (Créatifs, producteurs, techniciens data, développeurs digital)
    - Mailings / e-mailings / lettres d’informations / catalogues / flyers / organisation d’une lotterie / brochure mécénat / Création d’une base de données

  • Association Ican-Be - Vice-présidente

    2012 - maintenant - Création d'une association qui promeut les talents à échelle locale au travers d'une politique de web et d'évènementiel solidaire.
    - Animation de la communauté virtuelle sur les réseaux sociaux
    - Définition du plan de communication, des objectifs et des perspectives de développement
    - Participation à la création et au développement du site internet
    - Elaboration de l'image de l'association
    - Recherche de partenaires & sponsors

  • France Télévisions - Assistante de rédaction

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Emissions politiques mensuelles " A vous de juger!" (A.Chabot) et "Des paroles et des actes" (D.Pujadas).

    - Rédaction de notes pour le présentateur
    - Recherche d'archives et de documents sur les invités
    - Assistance dans la préparation et le montage des sujets
    - Création de revues de presse
    - Synthèses biographiques/bibliographiques sur les invités

  • Association ACTIVE - Coordinatrice de projets d'insertion

    2008 - 2008 - Accueil, suivi personnalisé des offreurs et demandeurs d'emploi
    - Etablissement de leur profil social et professionnel
    - Aide à la réinsertion sociale et professionnelle
    - Définition des besoins de l'entreprise ou du particulier dans sa recherche d'emploi (type de contrat, salaire)
    - Gestion comptable et administrative

Formations

  • Institut Catholique De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master 2

    Métiers de l'Information et de la Communication
    Mention Bien

  • Institut Catholique De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master 1

    Actions Internationales et Economie Solidaire
    Avec Mention

  • Institut De Relations Internationales Et Stratégiques IPRIS (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Formation

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Licence

    Avec Mention

  • Lycée Passy Buzenval (Rueil Malmaison)

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 Baccalauréat

    Mention Bien

