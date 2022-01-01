Retail
Marie DE ANDRADE
Marie DE ANDRADE
Marseille
Entreprises
AREA PACA
- Secrétaire Générale
Marseille
1999 - maintenant
SEMAEC
- Responsable Gestion Immobilière
Brest
1990 - 1998
responsable du service gestion de locaux commerciaux et du service syndic de copropriété
Banco Borges & Irmao
- Statistiques Banque de France
1981 - 1990
Formations
IFG-CNOF Louis Armand
Paris
2010 - 2012
MASTER II
Gestion d'entreprise
Réseau
Christophe BOISSEAU
Christophe LORENZI
Linda AUPETIT
Nathalie TONINI
Patrick DEI
Romain PAGANELLI
Sébastien CHASSOT
Sébastien CORBET