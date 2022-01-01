Menu

Marie DE GERMOND

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Akamai - Account Executive

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Akamai Technologies - Account Development Executive

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Samsung Electronics - Chef de secteur

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2012 - 2013

  • AOL - Account Manager - Intern

    Neuilly sur Seine 2010 - 2010

Formations

  • CESEM - Reims Management School

    Reims 2007 - 2011 Bachelor in International Business

  • Northeastern University (Boston)

    Boston 2007 - 2011 Bachelor in International Business

