Marie DE GERMOND
Marie DE GERMOND
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Akamai
- Account Executive
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Akamai Technologies
- Account Development Executive
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Samsung Electronics
- Chef de secteur
Saint-Ouen Cedex
2012 - 2013
AOL
- Account Manager - Intern
Neuilly sur Seine
2010 - 2010
Formations
CESEM - Reims Management School
Reims
2007 - 2011
Bachelor in International Business
Northeastern University (Boston)
Boston
2007 - 2011
Bachelor in International Business
Christopher WILTBERGER
Emmanuel MACE
Franck CORDELOIS
Gabriel SEGERS
Jennyfer TRUPIN
Julie GERMES
Olivia RABAHI
Pierrick DELAPERRELLE
Samy KEGHIDA
Sheherazade EL FOUGANI