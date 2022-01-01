Retail
Marie DECRETTE RICHARD
Marie DECRETTE RICHARD
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FAMAR Lyon
- Responsable Développement Analytique
maintenant
PATHEON France
- Chargée de projets analytiques
Bourgoin-Jallieu
2004 - 2007
Formations
CPE Lyon (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
1997 - 2001
Chimie Génie des Procédés
Réseau
Amélie CARETTE
Béatrice VERNAY
Delphine BOSC
Elisabeth MARQUES
Laurent GACHE
Thomas LLOVERAS
Viviane BARROCAS
Wilfried MERCADÉ