Marie DELATTRE

Relations Presse
Pack Microsoft Office
PAO
Evénementiel/
Marketing
Management
Pilotage de projets
Gestion de projet
Communication
Entreprises
Arvato financial solutions
- Google shopping content reviewer
2016 - maintenantResponsible for evaluating online social media and advertising content in conjunction with client policy
- Visually navigate and review images and text-based content through internally developed applications
- Participate in client meetings to discuss findings and on-going recommendations
- Use internally developed applications to generate quality reports
- Maintain high quality deliverables in daily workflow
- Increase productivity levels through data analysis
- Examine ad units, visit web pages and record findings and opinions using our clients web-based tools and work flow systems
- Responsible for working with engineering and linguistics to help improve the quality of next generation web services
- Work with exceptional attention to detail and deliver optimal quality and productivity levels through data analysis
Coexister Lyon
- In charge of awareness
2014 - 2015 Make contact with schools, colleges and universities
Initial contact by mail, phone and meeting with various partners (major religious institutions, school, college, high school, university, city).
Request made by the institutions or sale of our offers in different establishments to let us know.
Evaluation of the request and provides adjusted depending on the application
• Prepare awareness campaigns and adapt to the public concerned
• Manage a team sensitizers
• Making reports
Report Writing to evaluate each intervention what worked or not
Number of participants
Age of participants
Problems encountered
Addressed questions we had no response
Points to improve
• Organize and conduct meetings
Organizing and conducting meetings for the members of the associations
Conduct awareness preparation meetings
training the public in word-making tools
Presentation of new teaching tools
Meetings with the association steering committee
• Ensure effective internal communication
La Ligue contre le cancer
- Communication Assistant
Paris2013 - 2013Organizing various events
Organization of the General Assembly of the Association
Organization with different partner cities awareness days for screening of colon cancer and breast cancer
Organizing an art therapy exhibition performed by patients
• Updated the Facebook page
Information on progress in research against cancer
Scientific and health information to actively fight against cancer
Announcements of new events of the association (ride to benefit the association, race, exhibitions)
• Display Design
Poster design for the different events:
Art therapy exhibition
General assembly
Screening different cancer
• Content Writing
Writing content relating to cancer and advances in research, occupational health and science.
Mainly for the newsletter and facebook
INNOECHO-INNOROBO
- Communication Assistant
2012 - 2012 Organization salon service robotics
- Contact with the international press
- Managing a team of hostess
- Press relations
- Update social networks
Graines de Paix
- Communication Assistant
2011 - 2011 Layout of official documents
Updating social networks
Organization and management of two events
Graphic work on a board game