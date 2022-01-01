Menu

Marie DELATTRE

DUBLIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Relations Presse
Pack Microsoft Office
PAO
Evénementiel/
Marketing
Management
Pilotage de projets
Gestion de projet
Communication

Entreprises

  • Arvato financial solutions - Google shopping content reviewer

    2016 - maintenant Responsible for evaluating online social media and advertising content in conjunction with client policy
    - Visually navigate and review images and text-based content through internally developed applications
    - Participate in client meetings to discuss findings and on-going recommendations
    - Use internally developed applications to generate quality reports
    - Maintain high quality deliverables in daily workflow
    - Increase productivity levels through data analysis
    - Examine ad units, visit web pages and record findings and opinions using our clients web-based tools and work flow systems
    - Responsible for working with engineering and linguistics to help improve the quality of next generation web services
    - Work with exceptional attention to detail and deliver optimal quality and productivity levels through data analysis

  • Coexister Lyon - In charge of awareness

    2014 - 2015 Make contact with schools, colleges and universities
    Initial contact by mail, phone and meeting with various partners (major religious institutions, school, college, high school, university, city).
    Request made by the institutions or sale of our offers in different establishments to let us know.
    Evaluation of the request and provides adjusted depending on the application

    • Prepare awareness campaigns and adapt to the public concerned
    • Manage a team sensitizers

    • Making reports
    Report Writing to evaluate each intervention what worked or not
    Number of participants
    Age of participants
    Problems encountered
    Addressed questions we had no response
    Points to improve

    • Organize and conduct meetings
    Organizing and conducting meetings for the members of the associations
    Conduct awareness preparation meetings
    training the public in word-making tools
    Presentation of new teaching tools
    Meetings with the association steering committee

    • Ensure effective internal communication

  • La Ligue contre le cancer - Communication Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Organizing various events
    Organization of the General Assembly of the Association
    Organization with different partner cities awareness days for screening of colon cancer and breast cancer
    Organizing an art therapy exhibition performed by patients

    • Updated the Facebook page
    Information on progress in research against cancer
    Scientific and health information to actively fight against cancer
    Announcements of new events of the association (ride to benefit the association, race, exhibitions)

    • Display Design
    Poster design for the different events:
    Art therapy exhibition
    General assembly
    Screening different cancer

    • Content Writing
    Writing content relating to cancer and advances in research, occupational health and science.
    Mainly for the newsletter and facebook

  • INNOECHO-INNOROBO - Communication Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Organization salon service robotics
    - Contact with the international press
    - Managing a team of hostess
    - Press relations
    - Update social networks

  • Graines de Paix - Communication Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Layout of official documents
    Updating social networks
    Organization and management of two events
    Graphic work on a board game

