Marie DEPETRIS

Vélizy-Villacoublay2015 - 2016Contract Management : benchmark, RFQs, Master Purchase Agreements and Execuvite Agreements
Supplier Management : performances, litigation, transfer
Operational Management: SAP, production, follow up, purchase orders
Cost reduction projects : Sourcing, Interoperation (securization and price decrease), Spares parts and workshare modulation
GrandVision
- Contract Manager
2015 - 2015Prepare and support negotiations
Draft Master Purchase Agreements following negotiations
Coordinate changes between legal and suppliers
Coordinate sign off of final contracts
Data analysis, reporting, sourcing
Voyage Privé
- Production & Purchasing Assistant
Aix-en-Provence2014 - 2015- sourcing, veille concurentielle
- montage des offres, benchmark, contractualisation
- gestion du produit et des stocks en cours de vente
- relation fournisseurs
Payan Bertrand
- Chargée de projet sourcing & RSE ( Stage)
2013 - 2013- Elaboration du premier bilan de développement durable de l'entreprise
- Création d'un questionnaire de sourcing (orienté qualité et RSE) à destination des fournisseurs
Restaurants: Le Sot l'y Laisse & le Mas des Géraniums, Hôtel 5* Le Mas Candille
- Serveuse - Housekeeping
2009 - 2011Emplois saisonniers de serveuse ou femme de chambre les étés 2009, 2010, 2011 et 2014 sur la Côte d'Azur.