Menu

Marie DEPETRIS

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Sales Force

Entreprises

  • Safran Landing Systems - Commodity Buyer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2016 Contract Management : benchmark, RFQs, Master Purchase Agreements and Execuvite Agreements
    Supplier Management : performances, litigation, transfer
    Operational Management: SAP, production, follow up, purchase orders
    Cost reduction projects : Sourcing, Interoperation (securization and price decrease), Spares parts and workshare modulation

  • GrandVision -  Contract Manager

    2015 - 2015 Prepare and support negotiations
    Draft Master Purchase Agreements following negotiations
    Coordinate changes between legal and suppliers
    Coordinate sign off of final contracts
    Data analysis, reporting, sourcing

  • Voyage Privé - Production & Purchasing Assistant

    Aix-en-Provence 2014 - 2015 - sourcing, veille concurentielle
    - montage des offres, benchmark, contractualisation
    - gestion du produit et des stocks en cours de vente
    - relation fournisseurs

  • Payan Bertrand - Chargée de projet sourcing & RSE ( Stage)

    2013 - 2013 - Elaboration du premier bilan de développement durable de l'entreprise
    - Création d'un questionnaire de sourcing (orienté qualité et RSE) à destination des fournisseurs

  • Restaurants: Le Sot l'y Laisse & le Mas des Géraniums, Hôtel 5* Le Mas Candille - Serveuse - Housekeeping

    2009 - 2011 Emplois saisonniers de serveuse ou femme de chambre les étés 2009, 2010, 2011 et 2014 sur la Côte d'Azur.

Formations

Réseau