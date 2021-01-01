Menu

Marie GERRIER

Neuilly sur Seine

En résumé

Commerciale Grands Comptes dans la parfumerie pendant 4 ans, je suis à la recherche d’un poste en marketing / vente dans la parfumerie et les cosmétiques basé en Suisse Romande

Mes compétences :
Vente
Luxe
Communication
Management

Entreprises

  • International Flavors&Fragrances - Account Manager

    Neuilly sur Seine 2014 - 2015 Account Manager in charge of Procter & Gamble Fine Fragrance Account (D&G, Boss, Lacoste, Gucci…)

    - Following up and managing projects with P&G
    - Internal coordination of teams (perfumers, reglementary, production, consumer insights)
    - Implementing P&G strategy within IFF :
    Defining and respecting budget
    Following up sales and running regularly sales and OIH reports, update forecasts monthly
    - Ensuring P&G EAME supply chain objectives, processes and organization (forecasts, prices, orders) and contacts with P&G purchasers

  • International Flavors&Fragrances - Coordinatrice de projets

    Neuilly sur Seine 2011 - 2014 Working for Procter & Gamble account
    Fine Fragrance (Gucci, D&G, Boss, Lacoste…), beauty care & functional (Pantene, Ariel…)
    - In charge of following up projects, presentations, submissions and coordinating internal services for the account (perfumers, production, regulatory...)
    - Insuring direct interface with P&G teams externally and internally
    - Sales previsions and analysis
    - Managing effectively the supply chain of EAME region
    - Preparing and following the results of Consumers’ tests to gain insights on the consumers

  • TBWA Paris - Assistante chef de publicité

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 Mission dedicated to McDonald's account

    ADVERTISING
    - Copy Strategy realization
    - Advertising campaigns’ development (TV, radio and poster campaign, POS-A)

    MARKETING
    - Development of the new platform of communication intended to families
    - Competitive watch and regular presentations at McDonald's

  • La Lune Rousse - Commerciale / assistante de production

    2007 - 2009 Event society based in Paris

    COMMERCIAL DEPARTMENT
    - Creation, drafting and presentation of events’ organization to clients  

    PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
    - Logistics, production team management and participants’ organization during professional seminaries, parties and shows

  • Generali France Assurance - Chargée d'études marketing

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007 Execution of commercial activity and marketing report for 2006 for « Studies and commercial running » service

  • Luxilon - Communication Manager

    2006 - 2006 PME specialized in photographic professional material
    General management: sales, communication (advertising, mailings...), database management

  • Swarovski - Project Manager assistant

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Part of the project team for Mr. Langes-Swarovski working on a commercial concept to revitalize and re-launch an old costume jewellery brand :

     - Development of Business Plan 
    - Suppliers contacts around East Europe

Formations

  • ESSCA (Ecole Superieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers)

    Angers 2004 - 2009 Master 2

    Graduated from a five years Masters’ program in business, specialized in Communication business
    Execution of a graduation thesis about Cultural goods communication and new technologies stakes
    Exchange program at Kuala Lumpur university, Malaysia, during 1 semester

  • Lycée La Rochefoucauld

    Paris 1998 - 2004 Bac Economic & Social, English specialty

