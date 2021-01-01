Marie GERRIER

Commerciale Grands Comptes dans la parfumerie pendant 4 ans, je suis à la recherche d’un poste en marketing / vente dans la parfumerie et les cosmétiques basé en Suisse Romande
International Flavors&Fragrances
- Account Manager
Neuilly sur Seine2014 - 2015Account Manager in charge of Procter & Gamble Fine Fragrance Account (D&G, Boss, Lacoste, Gucci…)
- Following up and managing projects with P&G
- Internal coordination of teams (perfumers, reglementary, production, consumer insights)
- Implementing P&G strategy within IFF :
Defining and respecting budget
Following up sales and running regularly sales and OIH reports, update forecasts monthly
- Ensuring P&G EAME supply chain objectives, processes and organization (forecasts, prices, orders) and contacts with P&G purchasers
International Flavors&Fragrances
- Coordinatrice de projets
Neuilly sur Seine2011 - 2014Working for Procter & Gamble account
Fine Fragrance (Gucci, D&G, Boss, Lacoste…), beauty care & functional (Pantene, Ariel…)
- In charge of following up projects, presentations, submissions and coordinating internal services for the account (perfumers, production, regulatory...)
- Insuring direct interface with P&G teams externally and internally
- Sales previsions and analysis
- Managing effectively the supply chain of EAME region
- Preparing and following the results of Consumers’ tests to gain insights on the consumers
TBWA Paris
- Assistante chef de publicité
Boulogne-Billancourt2009 - 2009Mission dedicated to McDonald's account
ADVERTISING
- Copy Strategy realization
- Advertising campaigns’ development (TV, radio and poster campaign, POS-A)
MARKETING
- Development of the new platform of communication intended to families
- Competitive watch and regular presentations at McDonald's
La Lune Rousse
- Commerciale / assistante de production
2007 - 2009Event society based in Paris
COMMERCIAL DEPARTMENT
- Creation, drafting and presentation of events’ organization to clients
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
- Logistics, production team management and participants’ organization during professional seminaries, parties and shows
Generali France Assurance
- Chargée d'études marketing
Saint-Denis2007 - 2007Execution of commercial activity and marketing report for 2006 for « Studies and commercial running » service
Luxilon
- Communication Manager
2006 - 2006PME specialized in photographic professional material
General management: sales, communication (advertising, mailings...), database management
Swarovski
- Project Manager assistant
Paris2005 - 2005Part of the project team for Mr. Langes-Swarovski working on a commercial concept to revitalize and re-launch an old costume jewellery brand :
- Development of Business Plan
- Suppliers contacts around East Europe
Graduated from a five years Masters’ program in business, specialized in Communication business
Execution of a graduation thesis about Cultural goods communication and new technologies stakes
Exchange program at Kuala Lumpur university, Malaysia, during 1 semester