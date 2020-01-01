Retail
Marie-Hélène ORUS OPIC EP BLANQUE
Marie-Hélène ORUS OPIC EP BLANQUE
TARBES
En résumé
Pas de description
SEMETHERM DEVELOPPEMENT
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL
2014 - maintenant
Gestion et développement d'établissements thermaux et thermoludiques
EIFFEL INDUSTRIE
- DIRECTEUR EIFFEL INDUSTRIE TURBOMACHINES
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2011 - 2014
EIFFEL INDUSTRIE
- SECRETAIRE GENERAL DR ATLANTIQUE
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2006 - 2010
GH DEVELOPPEMENT
- DAF
2005 - 2006
FT INVEST
- DAF
2003 - 2004
Pas de formation renseignée
Alexis GALKINE
Christian MBATOUBE
Frédéric LONNE
Laurent PEDEUX
Lemoine CONSEIL
Ludovic BEAUMESNIL
Magalie PEZOULA-CAPELLE
Matthieu ANGLES
Pierre-Francois LOMELET
Yves BOUTINEAU