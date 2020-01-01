Menu

Marie-Hélène ORUS OPIC EP BLANQUE

TARBES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SEMETHERM DEVELOPPEMENT - DIRECTEUR GENERAL

    2014 - maintenant Gestion et développement d'établissements thermaux et thermoludiques

  • EIFFEL INDUSTRIE - DIRECTEUR EIFFEL INDUSTRIE TURBOMACHINES

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2011 - 2014

  • EIFFEL INDUSTRIE - SECRETAIRE GENERAL DR ATLANTIQUE

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2006 - 2010

  • GH DEVELOPPEMENT - DAF

    2005 - 2006

  • FT INVEST - DAF

    2003 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau