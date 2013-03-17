Menu

Marie-Jean THORAVAL

XI'AN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Xi'an Jiaotong University - Professor - 教授

    2016 - maintenant

  • Xi'an Jiaotong University - Tenure-track PI – 特聘研究员

    2015 - 2016

  • University of Twente - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2013 - 2015

  • King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2013 - 2013

  • UPMC - Stage

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • UBIFRANCE (Mission Economique Pékin) - Aeronautics Analyst

    2008 - 2009 Market research on the aeronautics industry in China – Meetings with industrials and officials

Formations

  • King Abdullah University Of Science And Technology (Thuwal)

    Thuwal 2009 - 2013 Mechanical Engineering

    Advisor: Prof. S. T. Thoroddsen
    Laboratory: High-Speed Fluids Imaging Laboratory
    Thesis title: Drop impact splashing and air entrapment
    Defence date: 17 March 2013
    Funding class Ph.D. student in the first Ph.D. graduation of the university – Involved in the laboratory development – High-speed imaging of drops and bubbles – Supercomputer parallel simulations of interfacial flows with the Gerris cod

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Aéronautique Et De L'Espace

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Ingénieur et Master Recherche 2

    ISAE Supaéro – Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace
    Domain: Aeronautical Systems
    Speciality: Aerodynamics
    Aircraft conception and optimisation – Physical modelling of aeronautical phenomena – Flight
    tests in a TB20 plane – Airfoil study in a wind tunnel

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 2004 - 2008 Mécanique des fluides

  • Lycée Ste Geneviève

    Versaille 2001 - 2004 MP

    Option SI

    MPSI2
    MP*2
    MP*1

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Gap 1994 - 2001 Scientifique

Réseau