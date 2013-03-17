Marie-Jean THORAVAL

2008 - 2009Market research on the aeronautics industry in China – Meetings with industrials and officials
Formations
King Abdullah University Of Science And Technology (Thuwal)
Thuwal2009 - 2013Mechanical Engineering
Advisor: Prof. S. T. Thoroddsen
Laboratory: High-Speed Fluids Imaging Laboratory
Thesis title: Drop impact splashing and air entrapment
Defence date: 17 March 2013
Funding class Ph.D. student in the first Ph.D. graduation of the university – Involved in the laboratory development – High-speed imaging of drops and bubbles – Supercomputer parallel simulations of interfacial flows with the Gerris cod
Toulouse2007 - 2008Ingénieur et Master Recherche 2
ISAE Supaéro – Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace
Domain: Aeronautical Systems
Speciality: Aerodynamics
Aircraft conception and optimisation – Physical modelling of aeronautical phenomena – Flight
tests in a TB20 plane – Airfoil study in a wind tunnel