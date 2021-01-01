Retail
Marie LEROY
Marie LEROY
LES ULIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CAPS
- Assistante
2010 - 2011
Communauté d'Agglomération du Plateau de Saclay
- Service Emploi Insertion - Pôle Politique de la ville
ORSAY
2008 - maintenant
Conseillère Insertion professionnelle, référente PLIE
Région île de France
- Assistante, coordinatrice
PARIS 7
1995 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Catherine THERS MORGE
Cécile DUMONT
Céline BROSSARD
Fabienne GENINASCA
Lenaïck AMARA
Lionel LEJEUNE
Marie José BOHÊME
Patrice PIERRE
Virginie HIS