Marie VINAY

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Corporate finance
Entreprises
Société Générale
- Investment Banking full-time Analyst
PARIS2016 - maintenantFinancing and Rating Advisory
Acquisition Finance
Refinancing
Société Générale
- Strategic & Acquisition Finance Analyst
PARIS2016 - 2016Spent 3 months in the New-York team
- Financial analysis, Financial projections, Excel modeling, Capital Structure and Rating Advisory
- Internal credit applications
- Participating to the execution of RCF and bridge-loans mandates to investment grade companies as well as debt restructuring and refinancing in collaboration with other departments of investment banking at SGCIB
Société Générale
- M&A and ECM Analyst Intern
PARIS2015 - 2015French Execution Team - Large cap
- Day-to-day Market & News monitoring, Equity analysis, Valuation (multiples, DCF and other methods), Marketing pitch drafting
- Took part in the executions of a cross-border merger (€16bn EV) and an acquisition, buy-side (c. €2.5bn EV)
- Took part in an ~€600m IPO project
2013 - 2013> Participation à la mission d’audit d’un centre d’affaires : échantillonnage et analyse de dossiers de financement, analyse de la performance,
> Participation à la mission d’audit de la direction du financement des professionnels de l’immobilier,
> Réalisations de tests annexes pour l’audit des produits d’épargne proposés par la banque.
Stef
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2013AUDIT DES PRATIQUES BUDGÉTAIRES ET DÉVELOPPEMENT DE L'OUTIL GROUPE
> Entretiens avec des contrôleurs de gestion opérationnels, formalisation et cartographie des processus métiers,
> Développement du classeur Excel qui sert à l’élaboration du budget par les 130 contrôleurs de gestion opérationnels du groupe