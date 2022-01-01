Menu

Marie VINAY

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Corporate finance

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Investment Banking full-time Analyst

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant Financing and Rating Advisory
    Acquisition Finance
    Refinancing

  • Société Générale - Strategic & Acquisition Finance Analyst

    PARIS 2016 - 2016 Spent 3 months in the New-York team

    - Financial analysis, Financial projections, Excel modeling, Capital Structure and Rating Advisory
    - Internal credit applications
    - Participating to the execution of RCF and bridge-loans mandates to investment grade companies as well as debt restructuring and refinancing in collaboration with other departments of investment banking at SGCIB

  • Société Générale - M&A and ECM Analyst Intern

    PARIS 2015 - 2015 French Execution Team - Large cap

    - Day-to-day Market & News monitoring, Equity analysis, Valuation (multiples, DCF and other methods), Marketing pitch drafting
    - Took part in the executions of a cross-border merger (€16bn EV) and an acquisition, buy-side (c. €2.5bn EV)
    - Took part in an ~€600m IPO project

  • Caisse d'Epargne Rhône Alpes - Stagiaire auditeur interne

    2013 - 2013 > Participation à la mission d’audit d’un centre d’affaires : échantillonnage et analyse de dossiers de financement, analyse de la performance,
    > Participation à la mission d’audit de la direction du financement des professionnels de l’immobilier,
    > Réalisations de tests annexes pour l’audit des produits d’épargne proposés par la banque.

  • Stef - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2013 AUDIT DES PRATIQUES BUDGÉTAIRES ET DÉVELOPPEMENT DE L'OUTIL GROUPE
    > Entretiens avec des contrôleurs de gestion opérationnels, formalisation et cartographie des processus métiers,
    > Développement du classeur Excel qui sert à l’élaboration du budget par les 130 contrôleurs de gestion opérationnels du groupe

Formations

  • EMLyon Business School

    Ecully 2013 - 2015 Responsable communication Transaction EMLYON, association de finance.
    Participation au Global Management Challenge 2014

