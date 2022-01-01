Menu

Marilyn HURLIN

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

HR professional with a wide background in Executive Search and Talent management, having developed a relevant expertise in candidate identification, assessment and selection while proactively working with both Business and HR professionals thanks to an effective communication at all levels of the organization.
Relevant sense of fairness and people understanding with an analytical and problem solving attitude aiming to keep a positive working atmosphere in which people feel involved and committed to achieve their goals.

Entreprises

  • DNXCorp SE - HR Manager

    2014 - 2016

  • THE RECRUITER www.therecruiter.lu - HR Project Manager & Executive Search Consultant

    Luxembourg 2014 - maintenant Recruitment, Executive Search and HR Consulting Company.

    THE RECRUITER empowers companies in their recruitment and HR projects, trusting that Human Factor, thanks to committed, motivated and implicated people, bring success and added value in any business.
    Our approach is strictly confidential and our consultants lead every assignment with ethic, professionalism and dedication.

    Our expertise in Candidate and Company solutions :
    • Recruitment and Executive search
    • Assessment
    • In-house services
    • Career transition and outplacement

    Discover all our career opportunities on www.therecruiter.lu

  • Rowlands International SA - Senior Recruitment Consultant

    2011 - 2014 Client acquisition and Retained Executive Search management for Senior and Upper management profiles in Luxembourg.

    Responsible for the whole outsourced recruitment processes which include:
    - Search and selection of candidates through headhunting, network databases, social media, job boards, CV databases and internet search tools;
    - Providing with an effective communication and a close follow-up at the all stages with the hiring managers, ensuring that all expectations are met;
    - Offering tailored selection processes through personal interviews and assessment tools (DISC methodology);
    - Assisting clients in final stages of the recruitment process and in managing final offers to the selected candidates.

  • Schneider Consulting - Senior Recruitment Consultant

    2001 - 2011 Schneider Consulting was an independent and local headhunting company which offered added-value and tailor-made recruitment service.

    The company covered all levels of seniority, focusing on recruiting specialist employees, such as middle to senior level managers and top executives across all industry sectors in Luxembourg.

Formations

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas CIFFOP (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Spécialité droit du travail luxembourgeois

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 1998 - 2001

Réseau