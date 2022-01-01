Retail
Marilyn SARRAT
Marilyn SARRAT
London
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Montash
- Chargée de recrutement
London
2017 - maintenant
Spécialisée dans le logiciel ERP SAP sur le marché Français et Suisse. Je suis responsable de différents comptes chez Montash.
Je suis en constent contact avec des Sociétés de Services Françaises et Suisses ainsi que des Entreprises Internationales.
Je reste à l’entière disposition de nouveaux talents pour discuter des nouvelles opportunités/missions disponibles sur ces deux marchés, en Français ou Anglais.
T: +44 (0)20 7014 0230
E: marilyns@montash.com
NextLink Solution
- IT Recruiter - Delivery
2015 - 2017
NextLink is a Swiss IT Consultancy, started 10 years ago on SAP more recently spread his expertise to all IT technology landscape across 100 companies across 18 industries.
I had the chance to focus my recruitment within IT pharma Industry, Medical Device and Biotechnology industries in Switzerland at all level (from IT Project Managers, Business Analysis to Developers)
Recruitment process:
· Managing and editing ads on job abroad
· Organising and delivering phone candidate qualification
· Meeting short deadlines
· Preparation of candidate interview
· Salary negotiation and Swiss payroll advices
· Dealing and finding recruitment agency to help me on the search
· Social media recruitment and network entertainments
· Candidate care – Follow up after placement and extension
· Candidates references
· Execute administrative tasks
Formations
CIV (Sophia Antipolis)
Sophia Antipolis
2005 - 2008
