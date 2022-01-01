Menu

Marilyne BOYÈRE

PARIS

En résumé

Supply planner at Pernod Ricard
Diplomée du Programme Grande Ecole de l'EM Strasbourg.
Spécialisation en Supply Chain Management + électif Manager-Ingénieur en partenariat avec l’ECAM

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Service client
Spotfire
Gestion de projet
Microsoft PowerPoint
Lean supply chain
Microsoft Outlook
Logistique
Basics SCM
Lean management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Office
Auditrice Logistique junior Aslog
JD Edwards
Gestion des stocks
Planification
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard - Supply planner

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant En charge de l’approvisionnement des produits du groupe pour le marché français et gestion des stocks au niveau national.

  • Pernod Ricard - Supply Chain Management - Assistante Planification en stage

    PARIS 2018 - 2018 Au sein de l’équipe France Supply Chain:
    - En charge de la relocalisation des stocks et de la réorganisation des flux dans le cadre d’un nouveau schéma logistique suite à la fermeture d’une usine. Réduction coût de la réorganisation de 30%.
    - Avec l’équipe planification des approvisionnements, gestionnaire des approvisionnements produits négoce d’autres filiales du groupe.
    - Etude sur la fiabilité du process d’apparition des besoins dépendants lors de la planification de production de copacking et promotions.

  • L'oréal - Supply Chain Customer Care intern

    PARIS 2017 - 2017 Au sein de l’équipe Customer Care Globale, participation active à tous les projets.
    Animation de la fonction auprès des zones, pays, divisions.
    Création de Dashboards de KPIs
    Animation de la Scorecard en collaboration avec le client AS Watson
    Mise à jour du sharepoint Customer Care, évaluation et mise à jour des Best Practices

  • Imerys - Supply Chain Management and Continuous Improvement Intern

    2016 - 2017 Démarche pilote sur un sujet d’optimisation des stocks – analyses des causes et nouvelles actions sur ces causes (fonctionnement et prévisions commerciales).
    Sujet d’optimisation Logistique concernant les achats de matières premières
    Sous La supervision de Véronique Tétaz, Group Industrial Continuous Improvement Director.

  • Château de Landal - Assistante business development et communication en stage

    2015 - 2015 Accueil des visiteurs
    Vente d'une idée, concept touristique, monument historique.
    Travail de communication pour développer le nombre de visite du site
    Responsabilité de la caisse

  • Liste BDE Carpe DI'EM - Vice Trésorière

    2014 - 2015 Responsable de la trésorerie, Gestion des achats
    Budget prévisionnel, Organisation d'événements.
    Activité de recherche et établissement de partenariats avec les entreprises

  • Agrial - Assistante administrative

    Caen 2014 - 2014 Réception et enregistrement des factures. Enregistrement des activités détaillées ainsi que création de factures corrélatives. Enregistrement des heures des mécaniciens
    Gestion des stocks de carburant

  • Mcdonald's Corporation - Employée Polyvalente

    guyancourt 2014 - 2014

Formations

  • EM Strasbourg Business School

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2019 Programme Grande Ecole

    Supply Chain Management

    3ème année PGE ((2017-2018): Spécialisation Supply Chain Management (SCM) et parcours Manager-Ingénieur en partenariat avec le réseau AlsaceTech - Mention BIEN
    2ème année PGE (2015-2016): Echange Universitaire à SOGANG UNIVERSITY - Séoul, Corée du Sud-
    1ère année PGE (2014-2015): Cours de Management général dans le parcours Franco-Anglais - Obtention D.U Bachelor in Business Studies Mention Bien-

  • Lycée Le Verrier

    Saint Lô 2012 - 2014 120 credit ECTS

  • Lycée Jean-Baptiste Le Taillandier

    Fougeres 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat ES mention bien et européenne espagnol

Réseau