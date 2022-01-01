Menu

Marilyne MARDARGENT

MORSANG SUR ORGE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Centre Augustin Grosselin - Cadre Comptable

    2012 - maintenant

  • ALCHIMER - Comptable Unique

    Massy 2007 - 2011

  • INEO CAP MALKOFF - Adjointe Chef Comptable

    2006 - 2007

  • MATERIAUX SERVICE - Responsable de la Gestion Adm. et juridique du Personnel

    2002 - 2004

  • MATERIAUX SERVICE - Responsable Administrative et Comptable

    1996 - 2002

  • MATERIAUX SERVICE - Comptable

    1988 - 1996

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau