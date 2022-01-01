Retail
Marilyne MARDARGENT
Marilyne MARDARGENT
MORSANG SUR ORGE
Entreprises
Centre Augustin Grosselin
- Cadre Comptable
2012 - maintenant
ALCHIMER
- Comptable Unique
Massy
2007 - 2011
INEO CAP MALKOFF
- Adjointe Chef Comptable
2006 - 2007
MATERIAUX SERVICE
- Responsable de la Gestion Adm. et juridique du Personnel
2002 - 2004
MATERIAUX SERVICE
- Responsable Administrative et Comptable
1996 - 2002
MATERIAUX SERVICE
- Comptable
1988 - 1996
Formations
Réseau
Aurélie BRIOUT
Emmanuel GUIDOTTI
Géraldine HALLAIS
Jean-François TAKVORIAN
Jean-Michel GASTAUT
Julian GERAULT
Malika REGNIER
Pascal MARDARGENT
Philippe BRACQUART
Groupe Eyrolles SA (Paris)
Valerie GUILLAUME