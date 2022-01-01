Marilyne THOMAS

Mes compétences :
Graphiste Print
Photographie
Chef de projet communication
Rédactrice journaliste
Presse
Conseil en image
Conseil en entreprises
Publicité
Indesign, illustrator et Photoshop
Conseil en communication
Entreprises
La Voix Médias
- Chef de secteur publicité
Lille2018 - maintenant
Casino Barriere Menton
- Directrice restauration
2017 - 2017
Le Brazza - Menton
- Directrice
2015 - 2017
FEDERATION FRANCAISE DU BATIMENT - NORD PAS-DE-CALAIS
- CHARGEE DE MISSION DEVELOPPEMENT TERRITORIAL
2013 - 2015Fidélisation
Prospection
Développement local
Animation territorial Lens-Artois
RP
Organisation d'événements
Accompagnement d'élus
MTG COMMUNICATION
- CONSEIL EN COMMUNICATION
2007 - maintenantCoach conseil en image
Conception / rédaction tout support
Conseil en communication
FDC 62
- RESPONSABLE COMMUNICATION
2006 - 2010
ABEILLE DE LA TERNOISE
- JOURNALISTE DE PRESSE LOCALE
2005 - 2006
DYNAMIC MARKETING SERVICES
- EXPERTISE QUALITE
2005 - 2006
MISSION LOCALE
- CONSEILLERE EN INSERTION PROFESSIONNELLE