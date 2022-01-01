Menu

Marilyne THOMAS

Lille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Graphiste Print
Photographie
Chef de projet communication
Rédactrice journaliste
Presse
Conseil en image
Conseil en entreprises
Publicité
Indesign, illustrator et Photoshop
Conseil en communication

Entreprises

  • La Voix Médias - Chef de secteur publicité

    Lille 2018 - maintenant

  • Casino Barriere Menton - Directrice restauration

    2017 - 2017

  • Le Brazza - Menton - Directrice

    2015 - 2017

  • FEDERATION FRANCAISE DU BATIMENT - NORD PAS-DE-CALAIS - CHARGEE DE MISSION DEVELOPPEMENT TERRITORIAL

    2013 - 2015 Fidélisation
    Prospection
    Développement local
    Animation territorial Lens-Artois
    RP
    Organisation d'événements
    Accompagnement d'élus

  • MTG COMMUNICATION - CONSEIL EN COMMUNICATION

    2007 - maintenant Coach conseil en image
    Conception / rédaction tout support
    Conseil en communication

  • FDC 62 - RESPONSABLE COMMUNICATION

    2006 - 2010

  • ABEILLE DE LA TERNOISE - JOURNALISTE DE PRESSE LOCALE

    2005 - 2006

  • DYNAMIC MARKETING SERVICES - EXPERTISE QUALITE

    2005 - 2006

  • MISSION LOCALE - CONSEILLERE EN INSERTION PROFESSIONNELLE

    La Rochelle 2004 - 2004

  • ARC International - MARKETING COM RH

    Arques 2002 - 2003 Nouveautés produits Pole qualité
    Revue interne
    Journal télévisé interne hebdo
    Tourisme industriel
    Recrutement
    Chine

  • EPDEF - AIDE SOCIALE A L ENFANCE - fonction publique hospitaliere

    2002 - 2005 Unité fonctionnelle de psychologie

  • VILLE D'ARRAS - CHARGEE DE COMMUNICATION

    2001 - 2001

  • PENELOPE PRESTIGE - HOTESSE PRESTIGE EVENEMENTIEL

    1998 - 2002

Formations

