Marina EGOSHINA-AUTIN

-
Nexans
- Sales and Marketing Assistant
Casablanca
2013 - 2015
Customer service and sales support: account management, creation and follow-up of commercial quotes, order follow-up, delivery and invoicing follow-up
After sales service: quality management follow-up, customer claims management
Market studies on cable demand in the Aerospace industry
Analysis of sales and quotes for 3 international distributors
Optimization of working processes (development of tools)
-
Université Stendhal Grenoble 3
- Russian Language teacher
2012 - 2013
Teaching of courses for Bachelor and Master students:
Translation (general, commercial, economic, technical, literary translation)
Written and oral communication in Russian
Analysis of Russian press
Russian culture and society (Russian cinema)
-
ECM Technologies
- Technical translator
Grenoble
2012 - 2012
Commercial translation (business correspondence)
Technical translation (software customization, instructions and other technical documents, customs clearance documents)
-
Université Pierre Mendès France
- Freelance interpreter
Colmar
2011 - 2012
Several interpreting missions (EN,FR,RU) for Russian-speaking teaching staff: factory visits, university and school visits, training sessions.
-
Université Pierre Mendès France
- Translator, interpreter
2011 - 2011
Reception and assistance for Russian-speaking teaching staff (Russia, Kazakhstan, Kirghistan)
Consecutive interpreting during training sessions on the following topics: Artificial Intelligence, Human-Machine Interaction, Multi-Agent Systems, Logic Programming
Translation of administrative documents for organization of training sessions
Translation of the final project report
Project management assistance