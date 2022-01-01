Menu

Marina EGOSHINA-AUTIN

Casablanca

Entreprises

  • Nexans - Sales and Marketing Assistant

    Casablanca 2013 - 2015 Customer service and sales support: account management, creation and follow-up of commercial quotes, order follow-up, delivery and invoicing follow-up
    After sales service: quality management follow-up, customer claims management
    Market studies on cable demand in the Aerospace industry
    Analysis of sales and quotes for 3 international distributors
    Optimization of working processes (development of tools)

  • Université Stendhal Grenoble 3 - Russian Language teacher

    2012 - 2013 Teaching of courses for Bachelor and Master students:

    Translation (general, commercial, economic, technical, literary translation)
    Written and oral communication in Russian
    Analysis of Russian press
    Russian culture and society (Russian cinema)

  • ECM Technologies - Technical translator

    Grenoble 2012 - 2012 Commercial translation (business correspondence)
    Technical translation (software customization, instructions and other technical documents, customs clearance documents)

  • Université Pierre Mendès France - Freelance interpreter

    Colmar 2011 - 2012 Several interpreting missions (EN,FR,RU) for Russian-speaking teaching staff: factory visits, university and school visits, training sessions.

  • Université Pierre Mendès France - Translator, interpreter

    2011 - 2011 Reception and assistance for Russian-speaking teaching staff (Russia, Kazakhstan, Kirghistan)
    Consecutive interpreting during training sessions on the following topics: Artificial Intelligence, Human-Machine Interaction, Multi-Agent Systems, Logic Programming
    Translation of administrative documents for organization of training sessions
    Translation of the final project report
    Project management assistance

Formations

  • Texas A And M International University (Laredo Tx)

    Laredo Tx 2015 - 2015 MBA

    Courses:

    Production and Operations Management
    Organizational Communication
    International Marketing
    Global Business Environment
    Industrial Relations

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2013 - 2015 Management, Marketing

    Compulsory courses:

    Corporate Strategy
    Marketing Management
    Finance
    Human Resources Management
    Innovation and Entrepreneurship
    Managing in Complexity

    Elective courses:

    Purchasing Marketing
    Industrial Marketing
    Entertainment Marketing
    Negotiation
    Consumer Behaviour

    International seminars: China: Culture, Organization and People; Localizing and culturally customizing

    Other seminars: Advanced L

  • Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal

    Grenoble 2010 - 2012 Translator / Interpreter

    Courses: Legal and technical translation, commercial translation, interpreting, localization, proofreading, project management

  • Nizhni Novgorod State Linguistics University (Nijni Novgorod)

    Nijni Novgorod 2005 - 2010 Translator, Interpreter

    Commercial and technical translation, interpreting, linguistics

