Marina GAMARD

neuilly sur seine

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Marketing Trainee Haircare & Skincare

    neuilly sur seine 2014 - 2015

  • Emmanuelle Khanh Paris - Commercial Development Assistant

    2013 - 2013 I made a 3 months intership at the headquarter of the enterprise Emmanuelle Khanh Paris (Luxury glasses). During this intership,
    - I had meeting with customers
    - I had to manage the customers portfolio
    - I managed the customer service
    - I made a lot of commercial studies
    - I sold products on the Who's next (July 2013)


    Extras :
    - I worked for EK Paris as seller on the Who's next (September 2013)
    - I worked for EK Paris as seller on the SILMO (Septembre 2013)

  • Saint Laurent Paris - Showroom Seller Assistant

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Working on the showrooms in relation with sellers, buyers, merchandising and models...
    Have contact with many nationalities.

  • Bureau Des Arts ESC RENNES SCHOOL OF BUSINESS - Présidente

    2012 - 2013 - Management d'une équipe de 25 personnes
    - Animation de réunions
    - Réalisations et présentations de Business Plan ainsi que de bilans des actions effectuées par semestre
    - Organisation et réalisation de projets

    Nous réalisions via cette association des événements artistiques tels que
    - Une exposition de photographie d'art
    - Des cafés littéraires
    - Un cabaret/comédie musicale
    - Une exposition de travaux en partenariat avec l'école des beaux arts de Rennes
    - Un vernissage avec présentation de travaux

Formations

  • HWR, Hochschule Für Wirtschaft Und Recht (Berlin)

    Berlin 2014 - 2014 Master 1

    Project Management, International Marketing, Product and Distribution Management, Consumer Behavior, Operational Management, Market Research

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2012 - 2016 BAC +4, Master 1

    Marketing, Finance (Management Accounting, Financial Analysis) , Strategic Management, Organizational Behaviour, Business Statistics, Management Science, Economy, Micro-economy, Information and Communication Technology, Electronic Business Management, Geopolitic, Professional Communication.

