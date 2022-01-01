Marina GAMARD

Emmanuelle Khanh Paris
- Commercial Development Assistant
2013 - 2013I made a 3 months intership at the headquarter of the enterprise Emmanuelle Khanh Paris (Luxury glasses). During this intership,
- I had meeting with customers
- I had to manage the customers portfolio
- I managed the customer service
- I made a lot of commercial studies
- I sold products on the Who's next (July 2013)
Extras :
- I worked for EK Paris as seller on the Who's next (September 2013)
- I worked for EK Paris as seller on the SILMO (Septembre 2013)
Saint Laurent Paris
- Showroom Seller Assistant
Paris2013 - maintenantWorking on the showrooms in relation with sellers, buyers, merchandising and models...
Have contact with many nationalities.
Bureau Des Arts ESC RENNES SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
- Présidente
2012 - 2013- Management d'une équipe de 25 personnes
- Animation de réunions
- Réalisations et présentations de Business Plan ainsi que de bilans des actions effectuées par semestre
- Organisation et réalisation de projets
Nous réalisions via cette association des événements artistiques tels que
- Une exposition de photographie d'art
- Des cafés littéraires
- Un cabaret/comédie musicale
- Une exposition de travaux en partenariat avec l'école des beaux arts de Rennes
- Un vernissage avec présentation de travaux
Formations
HWR, Hochschule Für Wirtschaft Und Recht (Berlin)
Berlin2014 - 2014Master 1
Project Management, International Marketing, Product and Distribution Management, Consumer Behavior, Operational Management, Market Research
Marketing, Finance (Management Accounting, Financial Analysis) , Strategic Management, Organizational Behaviour, Business Statistics, Management Science, Economy, Micro-economy, Information and Communication Technology, Electronic Business Management, Geopolitic, Professional Communication.