Marina IANNELLO

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Entreprises

  • Biomérieux - Technicienne R&D

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2012 - maintenant

  • Institut de Biologie Structurale (IBS) - Assistant Ingénieur

    2011 - 2012

  • Institut de Biologie Structurale - Technicienne de laboratoire

    2010 - 2011

  • Institut de Biologie Structurale (IBS) - Technicienne de laboratoire

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • CFP Rhone Alpes ANABIOTEC (Moirans)

    Moirans 2006 - 2008 BTS en alternance

