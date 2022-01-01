Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marina LAVOIX
Ajouter
Marina LAVOIX
Montrouge
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
credit agricole
- Conseiller en financement immobilier
Montrouge
2016 - maintenant
Crédit Agricole
- Conseiller financier crédit
Montrouge
2013 - 2016
Négocial Finance
- Assistante commerciale
NANCY
2011 - 2013
CAFPI
- Assistante commerciale
Sainte Geneviève des Bois
2007 - 2010
Société Générale
- Conseillère clientèle particuliers
PARIS
2005 - 2007
Formations
CFPB (Nancy)
Nancy
2003 - 2005
BTS Force de vente
Réseau
Alain - Pierre CONCHON
Audrey FERRARI
Clément MENUT
Demange OLIVIER
Gabriel MESSAGER
Gilles ROLET
Gwendoline HIRTH
Matthieu VOIRIN
Partners FINANCES