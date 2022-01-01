Retail
Marina LE CORGUILLE
Marina LE CORGUILLE
MORBIHAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Compagnie des ports du Morbihan
- Directrice de Ports de Plaisance
2015 - maintenant
Saur
- Chef d'Agence
2013 - 2015
SAUR
- Chef de Secteur
2009 - 2013
Saur
- Responsable CPO
2005 - 2010
Saur
- Responsable outils metiers
1998 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud BECHENNEC
Franck GAGNARD
Gaëtan MAËTZ
Jean-Michel GORICHON
Marie DERENNES
Mélanie COUTURIER
Patricia DUBOIS
Sebastien DORNE
Stephane FOURNERET
Sylvain CABARET