Marina LE CORGUILLE

MORBIHAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Compagnie des ports du Morbihan - Directrice de Ports de Plaisance

    2015 - maintenant

  • Saur - Chef d'Agence

    2013 - 2015

  • SAUR - Chef de Secteur

    2009 - 2013

  • Saur - Responsable CPO

    2005 - 2010

  • Saur - Responsable outils metiers

    1998 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau