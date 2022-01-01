Marina NARISHKIN

Marina's strong expertise in the areas of Licensing and brand management has allowed a rapid growth and strengthening of the company. She has an extensive international background, being born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, having studied in Thailand, The Netherlands, in Russia at the Pushkin Institute in St Pertersbourg and in the United States. Marina started her professional career as a Press Attaché for Européenne de Relations Publiques in 1990 and for TGA. She then joined CPLG in 1993 in Sales for the French market. In year1996 promoted Managing Director of the French office which has shown an impressive growth under her leadership.



Specialties: Worldwide Licensing. High level negociations. International law and commerce. Marketing and media expertise. Entertainment, Sports and Brands divisions. Creating visibility for brands, blue chip companies and entertainment characters. Launching movies and television shows. Consulting for brand building. Increasing market share and shelf space. Linking companies and people. Best client base on the market.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Management