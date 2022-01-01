Marina PICARD

-
Renault SA
maintenant
-
LCV Division
- Deputy Marketing Director
2014 - maintenant
Deputy Marketing Director - LCV Division (Paris HQ)
LCV Worldwide Division - Renault SAS
Mission Build and develop the mid-term LCV Sales and Marketing strategy within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, as we will enter a new car segment.
-
-
Renault
- Marketing Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - 2014
-
Renault SAS
- Marketing Director
2013 - 2014
Marketing Director - Czech Republic / Slovakia / Hungary (Expatriate Prague)
Mission Build and implement the sales and marketing policy of Renault and Dacia in Mid-Central Europe.
Actions Reach the volumes, market share and profitability objectives for both brands
Pilot the maximum efficiency of invested VMEs and FMEs
Manage the Marketing teams in the three countries: 24 people
-
-
Renault SAS
- Senior Brand Manager - AB Range
2009 - 2013
Senior Brand Manager - AB Range (small cars) - Direction Commerciale France -
Mission Define and implement the Marketing policy on the mother market (product, price, VMEs)
Actions Launch New Clio (most sold car in France, 2nd in Europe) and Captur (B-crossover segment leader in France and Europe)
Reach the sales volumes (310 000) and range profitability objectives
Manage the Product Managers team: 8 people
-
-
-
PARIS RRG Subsidiaries
- Operations Manager
2007 - 2009
Direction Commerciale France - Renault SAS
Mission Monitor and increase the new car turnover, profitability and services quality of the Renault Retail Group subsidiaries
Actions Implement the corporate Sales & Marketing strategy within the network (32 000 cars)
Reach the volumes + 7% and quality objectives: + 3pts
-
-
WORLDWIDE
- Accessories Project Manager
2004 - 2007
After Sales Marketing Strategy Division - Renault SAS
Mission Define the Renault and Dacia Accessories product planning
Actions Build the ranges within the ``Renault 2009 Contract'' (26 new cars)
Negotiate and Coordinate the range planning with the new car Project divisions
Transversal management of the Aftersales project teams: Marketing, Engineering and Purchasing (25 people)
-
-
Expatriate Bucharest
- Head of DACIA Product Marketing - ROMANIA
2000 - 2003
Market and Sales Division - (Bucharest) - Renault SAS
Mission Define the Dacia product/pricing strategy for the Eastern emerging markets.
Pilot the range end of life and prepare the launch of Logan
Actions Implement, train and manage the Product Marketing team: 7 people
Launch of Dacia SupeRNova and Solenza : 150 000 cars
-
-
WORLDWIDE
- Marketing manager
1996 - 1998
CAREVIA Project- Worldwide Sales Division - Renault SAS
Mission Identify the marketing content of a new automobile sales channel: multi-brand used cars superstores
Actions Benchmark the USA best-sellers (CarMax, AutoNation)
Release the methods for the sales teams
-
-
WORLDWIDE
- Marketing Assistant
1994 - 1996
Worldwide Marketing Division - Renault SAS
Mission Define the Corporate market and sales strategy
Actions Provide sales tools for the network teams
Ensure the training for the country sales Managers
-
-
After-sales
- Helpdesk
1992 - 1994
RCI - Renault SAS
-
-
Groupe Bongrain
- Trainee
1990 - 1991
Mission Implement a « French gastronomy » concept (Fine French Food Store)
-
