Marina PICARD

VERSAILLES

Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Marketing
Management
Développement commercial
manage the Product Marketing team
corporate Sales
Transversal management
Manage the Product Managers team
Manage the Marketing teams
Emerging Markets

Entreprises

  • Renault SA

    maintenant

  • LCV Division - Deputy Marketing Director

    2014 - maintenant Deputy Marketing Director - LCV Division (Paris HQ)
    LCV Worldwide Division - Renault SAS
    Mission Build and develop the mid-term LCV Sales and Marketing strategy within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, as we will enter a new car segment.

  • Renault - Deputy Marketing Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant LCV Division
    Future products within the Renault-Nissan Alliance

  • Renault - Marketing Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014

  • Renault SAS - Marketing Director

    2013 - 2014 Marketing Director - Czech Republic / Slovakia / Hungary (Expatriate Prague)
    Mission Build and implement the sales and marketing policy of Renault and Dacia in Mid-Central Europe.

    Actions Reach the volumes, market share and profitability objectives for both brands
    Pilot the maximum efficiency of invested VMEs and FMEs
    Manage the Marketing teams in the three countries: 24 people

  • Renault SAS - Senior Brand Manager - AB Range

    2009 - 2013 Senior Brand Manager - AB Range (small cars) - Direction Commerciale France -
    Mission Define and implement the Marketing policy on the mother market (product, price, VMEs)

    Actions Launch New Clio (most sold car in France, 2nd in Europe) and Captur (B-crossover segment leader in France and Europe)
    Reach the sales volumes (310 000) and range profitability objectives
    Manage the Product Managers team: 8 people

  • Renault - Senior Brand Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2013 AB Range (Twingo, Clio, Captur)

  • PARIS RRG Subsidiaries - Operations Manager

    2007 - 2009 Direction Commerciale France - Renault SAS
    Mission Monitor and increase the new car turnover, profitability and services quality of the Renault Retail Group subsidiaries


    Actions Implement the corporate Sales & Marketing strategy within the network (32 000 cars)
    Reach the volumes + 7% and quality objectives: + 3pts

  • WORLDWIDE - Accessories Project Manager

    2004 - 2007 After Sales Marketing Strategy Division - Renault SAS
    Mission Define the Renault and Dacia Accessories product planning

    Actions Build the ranges within the ``Renault 2009 Contract'' (26 new cars)

    Negotiate and Coordinate the range planning with the new car Project divisions

    Transversal management of the Aftersales project teams: Marketing, Engineering and Purchasing (25 people)

  • Expatriate Bucharest - Head of DACIA Product Marketing - ROMANIA

    2000 - 2003 Market and Sales Division - (Bucharest) - Renault SAS

    Mission Define the Dacia product/pricing strategy for the Eastern emerging markets.

    Pilot the range end of life and prepare the launch of Logan


    Actions Implement, train and manage the Product Marketing team: 7 people
    Launch of Dacia SupeRNova and Solenza : 150 000 cars

  • WORLDWIDE - Marketing manager

    1996 - 1998 CAREVIA Project- Worldwide Sales Division - Renault SAS

    Mission Identify the marketing content of a new automobile sales channel: multi-brand used cars superstores


    Actions Benchmark the USA best-sellers (CarMax, AutoNation)

    Release the methods for the sales teams

  • WORLDWIDE - Marketing Assistant

    1994 - 1996 Worldwide Marketing Division - Renault SAS

    Mission Define the Corporate market and sales strategy


    Actions Provide sales tools for the network teams
    Ensure the training for the country sales Managers

  • After-sales - Helpdesk

    1992 - 1994 RCI - Renault SAS

  • Groupe Bongrain - Trainee

    1990 - 1991 Mission Implement a « French gastronomy » concept (Fine French Food Store)

Formations

